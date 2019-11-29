With that being said, the GatorsTerritory staff make their predictions for the game below:

The Florida football team is preparing for its final game of the season. The Gators welcome Florida State to the Swamp for Senior Day in hopes to secure its tenth win of the 2019 campaign.

Meanwhile the Noles have struggled against teams that have quality defensive lines, so players like Jon Greenard should have a productive day. The defense will have to contend with FSU running back Cam Akers, who has rushed for over a thousand yards, however, the Todd Grantham's men ranked 20th in the country by holding teams to just 110.5 yards per game.

Florida State is coming into the matchup with an interim head coach and with no answers in regards to its future. On the offensive side, the Gators should be able to take advantage of FSU's secondary. Kyle Trask has done a great job under center for Florida this season stepping in for Feleipe Franks, but it's UF's wide receivers' length and athleticism that will create several mismatches on Saturday.

JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: Florida will look to send its seniors out on a high note by ending a ten-year home losing streak to Florida State. This is a game that the Gators are expected to win.

COREY BENDER: You can never overlook rivalry games. I typically say to throw out the records and put games like this in a separate category, but still expect the Gators to record a convincing victory over the Seminoles, who will likely be showcasing a whole lot of passion under the lights of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Even though he's returning to Gainesville for another season, Kyle Trask is developed into a legitimate NFL prospect and should be able to close out the regular season with a bang. FSU's defense ranks 113th in the country in passing plays of 10 or more yards, while Trask is more than comfortable with stretching the field and highly successful when doing so.

If Florida State wants to have a shot at scoring the upset, they must keep Trask in check and manufacture some turnovers. Offensive line play certainly hasn't been one of UF's strong suits, but the run game has improved in recent weeks and the loss of Marvin Wilson certainly won't help FSU's success either. Trask has flashed impressive pocket awareness and done a good job of getting the ball out of his hands when needed.

Cam Akers has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in two of his three seasons in Tallahassee, though he will be squaring off with a Gators rushing defense that ranks in the top-20. Akers is talented enough to have some success against any highly-regarded defense, but Florida should certainly win the battle in the trenches, and that's without mentioning its top-notch ability to wreak havoc on passing downs as well.

It's possible the Gators could still receive the nod to a New Year’s Six bowl game, but will likely have to produce a blowout in order to do so. Florida checks in at No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Penn State ranked just above them; however, UF is tasked with a more difficult challenge compared to PSU's matchup against a dreadful Rutgers team, so a convincing blowout is likely needed for the Gators.

To sweeten it up even more, Dan Mullen's staff will also be hosting a boatload of highly-touted recruits, including several prospects from within the Sunshine State.

Florida State 14, Florida 38

JOSEPH HASTINGS: Even though Florida is expected to win this one fairly easily, I believe the team isn't going to let up throughout the duration of the game.

This is a prime time battle with an in-state rival that UF hasn't beaten at home since 2009. With a laundry list of prospects also slated to be in attendance, Saturday's matchup will provide an opportunity for the Gators to make a statement on the field and in the world of recruiting as well.

Florida has gotten off to slow starts in their past three first quarters and is averaging just 4.6 points in the period for the season, but I'm expecting Dan Mullen's group to start off fast versus the Seminoles.

Given the fact that FSU's secondary is allowing nearly 275 yards per game through the air, UF signal caller Kyle Trask will most likely be tasked with carrying the offense out the gates. The running attack will be utilized, but this one is set up for Trask to have a big day passing the ball.

Once Florida secures a comfortable lead, it wouldn't be surprising if Emory Jones takes over in the second half and they continue an aggressive offensive mindset.

Also, Florida State's 30.2 points per contest average is a little misleading.

In matchups with Power 5 programs that currently have a winning record, the Seminoles are averaging 20.6 points. With Florida's defense having allowed just six total points in the last two games and getting a bye week to rest, they should be able to keep FSU's offense in check for most of the night.

A combination of a stellar defensive performance and an equal performance on the opposite side of the football is what I'm predicting to see from the Gators on Saturday.

Florida State 17, Florida 45

LAUREN REYNOLDS: It's one of the biggest rivalry games of the season for the Gators, and even though Florida State has struggled this season, records don't mean all that much when it comes to rivalries. Home field advantage can mean so much in games like this because fans will have a huge impact on the outcome of the game. With a sold out show on Saturday night, the Gators really need to take advantage of that.

Under the direction of an interim head coach, Florida State is at a very uncertain stage right now. They have a lot of motivation to win, a victory over Florida could mean a shot at the head coach position for Odell Haggins. On top of that, Florida State is on a long win streak in the Swamp and won't be looking to give that up easily. Expect Florida State to score with Cam Akers early, but look for Florida's defense to wear the back out as the game progresses. Akers is their go to guy, and he's the one who has the most potential to get the ball into the end zone. As long as Florida's defense can stay on top of him and the pass rushers can do their job as well, the Gators offense should be able to handle the Seminoles defense. The offense needs to show up hard right out of the gate and set the tone. With so many receivers out there for Mullen, if the run game isn't working early, forget about it. Do what works and make plays.

Florida 38, Florida State 17

TANNER DENNIE: The Gators look to close out Dan Mullen’s second season in Gainesville with his second consecutive 10 win season when they welcome Florida State to town.

The Gators have been able to move the ball up and down the field with quarterback Kyle Trask airing it out to several wide receivers. The Seminoles defense has been vulnerable at times in the secondary, which could set Trask up for a big night in the passing game.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Jabari Zuniga is cleared to play, which bolsters the Gators front seven. Florida may not have the biggest cornerbacks but I believe we will see Todd Grantham pressure quarterback James Blackmon into making some mistakes in front of a sold out and raucous crowd on senior night.

Florida 48, Florida State 17