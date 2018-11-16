The Gators Territory staff makes predictions for Florida's last home game against Idaho.

COREY BENDER: Whether they come out firing on all cylinders or have a few hiccups along the way, I expect the Gators to have no problem chalking up a win against the 4-6 Vandals.

QB Mason Petrino has completed over 60 percent of his passes on the year while also racking up 14 touchdowns in the process. The Vandals have also made their fair share of plays in the backfield and at receiver, but haven't came across the level of talent and speed currently residing in Gainesville.

With Saturday being a non-conference game, it will also be interesting to see how much Emory Jones and other freshmen play if the Gators jump out to a commanding lead. That could certainly have an impact on the final score.

Jordan Scarlett and Lamical Perine should have no problem racking up yardage on the ground, but I expect the Gators to force a couple of turnovers as well. FINAL SCORE: Florida 45 Idaho 10

JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: Florida should easily win this game on Saturday. I am more eager to see the younger talent on the field to see where they are in the development process.

I expect to see some of the younger lineman take reps as well as some guys on the defense get in a few reps on Saturday. I think it will be a good tune up game for the Gators prior to their rivalry game next weekend. FINAL SCORE: Florida 50 Idaho 13

MICHAEL PHILLIPS: Just show up and execute. That’s all Florida has to do in this game to walk out with an easy victory. What I’m more interested in seeing is how much the young guys (Jacob Copeland) play and if the Gators rest the guys that are banged up.

Idaho simply is no match for Florida. They are 4-6 in the Big Sky conference and although anybody can be beaten that doesn’t mean they will. It will be a great day to send the seniors off with a victory and build some confidence heading into FSU.

As far as the game, I think Feleipe Franks needs to execute in the passing game. If he can have a solid game, it will benefit him a lot after struggling the last month. FINAL SCORE: Florida 45 Idaho 7.

MICHAEL KNAUFF: This is merely a tune up game for the Gators as FSU looms on the schedule. Idaho's only intrigue is that we may finally get to see some of 4-star freshman Jacob Copeland. The wide receiver has battled with injury throughout the season but since Florida will be allowed to dress more players for this non-SEC contest, we'll see plenty of new faces. Word is Emory Jones won't see any action because his final two games he'll play, in order to still redshirt, will be against the Noles and in the bowl game.

This game could also ensure the Gators average over 30 points a game for the first time since the Urban Meyer era. FINAL SCORE: Florida 55 Idaho 17