GatorsTerritory

Florida football is set to kickoff its season against Miami on Saturday.

The Gators Territory staff makes their prediction for the season opener.

JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: Just like I mentioned on our, 'On the Beat' segment, I can see this game being a defensive, grind it out game. Offensive line play will be crucial for both sides. Who can get enough push up front to establish the run early? I think both teams are going to work out a few things on offense, as expected on the first game, so I think this game will be about who can force a few turnovers. In the end I think the Gators just have more talent and experience. Florida 24, Miami 17

COREY BENDER: There is no doubting both squads will likely experience some hiccups along the offensive front. There is a whole lot of inexperience at both tackle spots, while each program boasts an impressive front-seven as well.

With that being said, there is much more certainty surrounding Feleipe Franks than Jarren Williams right now, and that's the tipping point for me. Dan Mullen does a good job of working his offense around Franks' strong points, making he sure he manages the game rather than becoming the hero as well.

Offensive tackle Jean Delance and Stone Forsythe are definitely inexperienced but also juniors. That's not the case with Miami, which will be rolling out freshmen Zion Nelson and John Campbell. Gators defensive end Jabari Zuniga should turn heads throughout the evening, while Jonathan Greenard, a graduate transfer from Louisville, should hear his name called quite a few times as well.

Both programs should manufacture some highlights on the defensive side of the ball, and it might not be the most crisp game either. However, Florida boasts several playmakers on both sides and is more well-rounded from top to bottom. Florida 27, Miami 13

JOSEPH HASTINGS: Florida ended Dan Mullen's first season on an impressive four-game winning streak that was capped off with a blowout victory against a worthy opponent in Michigan. Miami, on the other hand, has a new head coach at the helm, a quarterback with very little experience and could be dealing with a pro-Gators crowd. Mullen and company definitely have the advantage of momentum over UM heading into Saturday.

I believe Todd Grantham will send heat toward Jaren Williams early in the game and try to force him to make throws under pressure. Miami's defense could keep the Hurricanes in the game for the first half, but I think UF's experience and overall better talent will propel them as the night progresses. Florida 31, Miami 17

TANNER DENNIE: When you look at both Florida and Miami, there are a lot of similarities.

Both teams have young offensive lines with a solid rushing attack and playmakers at wide receiver, while the defenses are stacked with stout front-sevens and talent in the secondary.

For the Gators, quarterback Feleipe Franks has continued to make strides this offseason, building momentum from the tail end of the 2018 season and has full support from the locker room.

When you look at Miami, redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams has arm talent that will impress and has earned the starting position over Ohio State transfer Tate Martell and N’Kosi Perry. But I believe going against an aggressive Todd Grantham defense in your first start is less than ideal.

I think this game is really sloppy to start, but Franks and the stable of running backs make enough plays and the defense comes up big with a defensive touchdown, eventually pulling away in the second half. Florida 30 , Miami 16