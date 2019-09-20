The Gators Territory crew come together to make their predictions for Florida’s game against Tennessee:





JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: Florida football is set to host Tennessee this week for its first SEC home game of the year, and the Gators will hope to avoid the "trap game" blues on Saturday.

On paper the Gators should be the overwhelming favorite. They have more talent across the board and the Florida pass rush will cause havoc against the Vols offensive line, which has underperformed this season. UF should also win the matchup in the secondary with their talented pool of wide receivers and tight ends. However, they do need to establish the run.

Kyle Trask is starting under center for the first time since his high school freshman season, and the run game would help take the pressure off the quarterback early.

Why do I say it's a trap game? Florida is coming off an emotional win last weekend, where they lost the leader of the team, Feleipe Franks. They are also playing a noon game.

Dan Mullen's side have not started quickly on early kickoffs. However, I think the staff's second half adjustments will win the day. I think this will be a comfortable win for UF. Florida 31 Tennessee 17

COREY BENDER: Todd Grantham's unit produced just one sack a week ago, but Gators have the talent and depth to wreak havoc against a Vols offensive line that hasn't been much a bright spot to start 2019. I expect Tennessee to struggle with their disruptive mindset.However, offensive line play hasn't been the biggest issue for Jeremy Pruitt and company.

Tennessee is ranked 92nd nationally in defensive efficiency, with opposing offenses holding a 45 percent success rate on third down.The Gators are obviously presented with several questions of their own, especially on offense, but I expect Mullen to place Kyle Trask in favorable situations to start the game.

The Gators have several running backs who are capable and must establish some type of run in order to for Trask to find a rhythm.

Keep an eye on Kyle Pitts as well. Saturday's matchup might not be turnover-free, and certain parts could place fans at the edge of their seats, but I expect UF to push the game out of reach with a late field goal from Evan McPherson. Tennessee 17, Florida 27

JOSEPH HASTINGS:Florida arrives into Saturday with a 13-1 record against the Volunteers in their past 14 matchups. The team has also squeezed out two close victories this season and are looking to get off to their best start since 2015.

Tennessee, on the other hand, is under .500 on the season and suffered a pair of losses against unranked opponents. UT bounced back with a 45-0 victory against Chattanooga last weekend, but it has certainly been a rough start to the season for the program.I expect Florida to take care of the Volunteers in this matchup and for it to not come down to the wire. I can foresee the Gators beginning slow out of the gate, however, with Kyle Trask making his first start for UF and the fact that this is a rivalry game between the two schools.Ultimately, Dan Mullen’s group will have too much firepower on offense for Tennessee to keep up with. Also look for Lamical Perine and the rest of their running attack to get going as the Volunteeers are giving up 151 rushing yards per game. Tennessee 17 Florida 37

TANNER DENNIE: With the Volunteers coming to town, the Gators will look to remain undefeated and keep building momentum as the meat of the SEC schedule commences.

Tennessee has struggled in its first three games and have dropped games against Georgia State and BYU.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano manages games well for the Volunteers, but hasn’t really tested any teams vertically down field on the season. Florida will have to neutralize playmakers Jajuan Jennings and Marquez Callaway, two players that have given the Gators defense fits before.

The Vols defense hasn’t played with a nastiness that would be expected from a physical Jeremy Pruitt-ran team, even though they are coming off of a 45-0 blowout over Chattanooga.

The Gators will be without quarterback Feleipe Franks for the rest of the season, giving Kyle Trask and Emory Jones the opportunity to step up and bring a new wrinkle to the offense.The defense has played outstanding, boasting the nations top pass rush and have cleaned up tackling issues that hindered the team against Miami during week one. If the Gators can establish the run against the Vols, the Gators would take pressure off of Trask in his first start and give the offense the ability to wear teams down.

Give me the Gators at home over the Vols. Florida 24 Tennessee 13