The GatorsTerritory crew comes together to make their predictions for Florida’s matchup against Towson. JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: As Dan Mullen has stated a number of times this week, Towson is a solid team. However, Florida should be able to control the game. This game will provide an opportunity for the staff to play several young players like Ethan White, who is working at being the number seven guy off the bench for the offensive line, Dameon Pierce, Iverson Clement, Jacob Copeland, and many of the young pass rushers and defensive backs. I expect this game to be an easy afternoon for Kyle Trask and company with the Gators securing a comfortable lead quick. Towson 10 Florida 52

COREY BENDER: Led by Tom Flacco, the younger brother of Joe, Towson has manufactured an efficient offensive attack through four games, but tomorrow's matchup in Gainesville will likely be an ugly one for the Tigers. Florida's 20 sacks is tied for first in the country, but the Gators are also tied for second in the nation with seven interceptions. That spells trouble for any offense, so I envision Grantham's unit producing several three-and-outs on the afternoon, along with at least five sacks. Towson is averaging nearly 40 points per game, but I'll be surprised if they reach a number higher than 14. UF's ground game should witness a big boost in the stat sheet as well. Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Iverson Clement will likely receive bigger workloads, while the receiving corps holds mismatches all across the board as well. The Gators will likely have several opportunities downfield, and I expect Kyle Trask to capitalize on them early on. With Auburn visiting next weekend, expect to see a whole lot of Emory Jones as well, especially in the second half. UF will have plenty of opportunities to tune things up and should enter next week with a nice rhythm on both sides of the ball. Towson 10, Florida 48

Joseph Hastings: As Corey mentioned, Towson is averaging around 40 points, nearly 150 yards on the ground and are accumulating well over 400 total yards per game. The Tigers also arrive into Saturday's game with a 3-1 record, but their chances versus Florida are slim to none this weekend. In Dan Mullen's time as head coach, UF has outscored the three FCS opponents they have faced by 145 total points. It's safe to say that Mullen and company don't let up when an outmatched opponent enters the Swamp. C.J. Henderson and Jabari Zuniga are both game-time decisions tomorrow, but Florida's defense has held its own without a couple of their stars on defense. Against Tennessee, the team forced four turnovers, recorded four sacks and allowed just three points. On offense, the Gators are throwing the ball exceptionally well, with Kyle Trask having an overall solid performance last weekend. When Emory Jones comes in, look for their rushing attack to open up as the dual-threat quarterback presents a number of problems in read-option plays. This one should essentially be in the books by halftime, but I could see Towson getting a couple of field goals late. Towson 6, Florida 45