Anna Hall earned the 2023 World Athletics Championships Heptathlon silver medal, while Diggs, Holloway, and McGee all qualified for the next round of their events.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - On Sunday, day two of World Athletics Championships, six Florida Gators totaled a silver medal, two finals appearances, two semi-final qualifications and one finals qualification.

The day began with action from Talitha Diggs and Anna Hall, continued with events featuring Grant Holloway, Cory McGee and Jasmine Moore, and concluded with sprints by Hakim Sani Brown.

HALL WINS SILVER Hall's first event of Sunday, and fifth overall, was the long jump. In the event she placed fifth, leaped 6.19m, and tallied 908 points. As a result, she moved into second place overall in the heptathlon.

Just a few hours later, Hall continued her work in the field events as she took part in the Javelin Throw. A season best throw of 44.88m placed her tenth in the event, earned herself 761 points, and put her in prime position for a medal finish.

The six events prior no longer mattered as Hall's placement in the 2023 World Championships Heptathlon came down to the final event, the 800m. By running the fastest 800m ever recorded in a World Championships heptathlon and placing first in the individual event, Hall moved up one spot on the leaderboard and earned herself a World Championships silver medal.

She accomplished this feat just a year after winning a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon. Hall becomes just the second American woman to win multiple world medals at the World Championships in the heptathlon, joining Track and Field legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

MCGEE ADVANCES TO 1500m FINAL Just a day after McGee qualified for semi-finals in the women's 1500m, she auto-qualified for the finals on Sunday with a 4:02.71 which was good for fourth in her heat.

McGee is now headed to the finals for the third global championship in a row.

DIGGS AND HOLLOWAY QUALIFY

Both Diggs and Holloway made their 2023 World Championships debut on Sunday.

While most of the United States was asleep, Diggs qualified for the women's 400m semi-finals with a time of 50.87 which was good for thirteenth place in the qualifying round.

2022 World Champion Grant Holloway did not disappoint in his preliminary round action. Participating in the 110m hurdles, Holloway finished as the top qualifier crossing the finish line in 13.18.

Both the women's 400m and men's 110m hurdle semi-finals will be held during the Monday afternoon events.

MOORE AND SANI BROWN COMPLETE FINALS

Moore ended the final round of the women's long jump in tenth place, with a leap of 6.54m.

Sani Brown participated in two 100m races on Sunday. He first advanced to the finals after finishing second in Heat 1 of the event. The Japan representative crossed the finish line in 9.97 seconds which is tied for his personal best.

In the final, Sani Brown finished sixth with a time of 10.04.

Despite concluding their action in these events, both Moore and Sani Brown are set to complete later in the week in the women's high jump and men's 4x100m relay, respectively.

2023 WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS INFORMATION & DETAILS Location/Venue Budapest, Hungary / National Athletics Centre Dates August 19th - August 27th Watch CNBC | NBC | Peacock Coverage





SUNDAY, AUGUST 20 RESULTS

Women's 400m (Heats)

* 13) Talitha Diggs (USA) - 50.87*

Women's Long Jump (Heptathlon)

* 5) Anna Hall (USA) - 6.19m (908 Points)

* Total = 4906

* Heptathlon Standing After Event: 2nd

Women's Javelin Throw (Heptathlon)

* 10) Anna Hall (USA) - 44.88m (SB) (761 Points)

* Total = 5667

* Heptathlon Standing After Event: 3rd

Men's 110m Hurdles (Heats)

* 1) Grant Holloway (USA) - 13.18*

Men's 100m (Semi-Finals)

* 6) Hakim Sani Brown (Japan) - 9.97**

Women's Long Jump (Finals)

* 10) Jasmine Moore - 6.54m

Women's 1500m (Semi-Finals)

* 15) Cory McGee - 4:02.71**

Women's 800m (Heptathlon)

* 1) Anna Hall (USA) - 2:04.09 (CHB) (1053 Points)

* Total = 6720

* Heptathlon Standing After Event: 2nd

Men's 100m (Finals)

* 6) Hakim Sani Brown (Japan) - 10.04

*Advanced to semi-finals. **Advanced to finals.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21 1:40 p.m.

Men's Triple Jump (Finals)

* Will Claye (USA)

2:05 p.m. - Men's 110m Hurdles (Semi-Finals)

* Grant Holloway (USA)

3:10 p.m. - Women's 400m (Semi-Finals)

* Talitha Diggs (USA)

3:40 p.m. - Men's 110m Hurdles (Finals)

* Top 8 Finishers from Semi-Finals









(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)