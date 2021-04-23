GatorsTerritory - Halter's triple lifts Florida over Auburn

The No. 15 Florida Gators rallied in the top of the ninth to take the series opener against the Auburn Tigers and extend their winning streak to seven games. Colby Halter made the Tigers pay for a one-out walk to Kendrick Calilao — who was pinch-run for by Brock Edge. Halter took a 1-0 fastball deep to center field for a triple that gave Florida a 3-2 advantage and scored later on Josh Rivera's single to extend the lead to 4-2.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2xieSBIYWx0ZXIgc21hc2hlcyB0aGUgZ28tYWhlYWQgdHJpcGxl ISDwn5KqPGJyPjxicj5VRiA0LCBBVSAyIHwgVG9wIDl0aDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dhdG9ycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR2F0b3JzPC9hPiB8IFdhdGNo IGhlcmU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CU2Fra1AwR1BkIj5odHRw czovL3QuY28vQlNha2tQMEdQZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2VWdnJaSGhzVXEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lVnZyWkhoc1VxPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEZsb3JpZGEgR2F0b3JzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAR2F0b3JzQkIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2F0b3JzQkIvc3RhdHVz LzEzODU3NzI2OTYxMDE4NjM0MjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Despite a shaky start last Friday night Kevin O'Sullivan sent Franco Alemán back out to the mound on the road against Auburn. The junior college transfer rewarded his head coach with a start worthy of Friday nights in the SEC. Following last Friday's start, O'Sullivan said he would need to have a heart-to-heart discussion with Alemán, who lasted just 3.1 innings, allowing five earned runs. The conversation must have gone well because Alemán scattered six hits over five innings of scoreless baseball. "Franco was really good tonight," O'Sullivan said. "He bounced back from tough start last week. We're really pleased with his effort."



The Gators' bats came out early with singles from Jacob Young and Nathan Hickey to start the game but Auburn starter Jack Owen was able to get out of the frame with a double play and a strikeout. Florida struck for a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Kirby McMullen drove a ball into left field for a one out single and Jud Fabian turned around a fastball over the scoreboard in left center field for a two-run home run, his 13th of the season. Other than the home run, Auburn starter Jack Owen was lights out. "It was a really well-=pitched game on both sides," O'Sullivan said. "Their started located the ball extremely well didn't walk anybody over seven innings. We had to earn everything that we got." Other than a middle-middle fastball that Fabian gave a ride, Owen was tremendous Friday night. The left-hander retired nine in a row before the home run and retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faced before being replaced in the eighth inning. Alemán struck out the side in the fifth inning, and despite a high pitch count, returned to the mound in the sixth. When Alemán walked the leadoff batter and went 1-0 on the next hitter, O'Sullivan turned to Christian Scott out of the bullpen. Scott sat down all three batters he faced in the frame but struggled in the seventh. Kason Howell started the inning with a double high off the left field wall before Scott retired the next two. Shortstop Ryan Bliss watched a slider hang high and over the middle part of the plate and didn't waste it, blasting a two-run, game-tying home run to the deepest part of the field. The Gators went to Jack Leftwich in the ninth inning and the fourth-year junior retired the Tigers in order to earn his first save of the season.

Saturday First pitch time changed