TUCSON, Ariz. - Florida men's golfer Ryan Hart recorded three eagles on day one as the Gators are tied for fifth after the first two rounds at the NIT on Friday.

The Gators shot rounds of 282-285 to finish 9-under in 36 holes at OMNI Tucson National. UF enters the final round tomorrow 10 shots back from leader USC as six strokes or less separate teams 2-4.

Making his first start in the lineup and fresh off his first collegiate victory, Hart made three eagles on the first day and two in the second round. Now the team leader in eagles (4), he tied his career-low with a 68 (-4) in the second set of 18 with a bogey-free 5-under on the front. His first eagle along with two birdies in the lineup pushed Florida in the lead at 6-under in the first round. The sophomore is tied for 14th and 3-under overall.

Firing his fourth consecutive round of even or under par, Ricky Castillo is tied for 10th and is five shots back from the solo lead. He posted his 11th round in the 60s with a round one of 68 (-4) and is 4-under through 36 holes. The third Gator that is under par is Fred Biondi, who is 1-under tied for 31st.

Redshirt-freshman Matthew Kress was the third UF golfer to shoot in the 60s behind his round one of 69 (-3). The performance tied his career-low as he only had one bogey in the round. He is even and tied for 36th as Giovanni Manzoni is three shots back at T56.

The Orange and Blue tee off today at 11:15 a.m. ET.





