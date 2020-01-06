GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Scottie Lewis has always had the hype around his name, but one can argue the Florida freshman had his breakout moment against Alabama on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-5 wing was tabbed as the SEC Freshman of the Week after helping the Gators come back from 21 points down against Alabama this weekend. He recorded his first career double-double in the win by netting 15 points and ten rebounds.

”Good for him. Happy for him," said Gators head coach Mike White. "We don't talk about individual awards. We won't bring that up today. Hopefully he doesn't celebrate it too much. He ought to feel proud and then focus on having a great practice. That's why he played well. He practiced, he prepared well. He didn't practice a lot going into that one with his previous injury. Progressively over the past month he's had good practices. I should say three weeks probably. Been in a good state of mind, had a good approach to work and had a good attitude. Stuff's paying off for him. He had a really good game the other day."

"It’s not something that, you know, is impossible for me to do, day in and do out. Just a matter of me going out and doing it," said Lewis on Monday. "Coach White expects me to do those things every single day, as far as rebounding for my team and kind of being that energy and providing certain attributes for the game. So if I continue to do those things, I’m not saying it won’t happen again.”

Lewis' progress has not come out of nowhere. The former five-star playmaker has made big strides since his debut for Florida.

"Each and every game I feel like he has been getting better in some area of the floor," said senior forward Kerry Blackshear. "He is someone that brings energy on both ends of the floor and he is rewarded with a game like that. High-level rebounder, high-level active hands makes him a great defender, and he is coming a long as a scorer and a playmaker for us. I think he is going to be big down the stretch."

Lewis is averaging 8.7 points and 4.7 rebounds through 13 games.

“Just having a lot of confidence, to be honest," said Lewis about his offensive game catching up to the defensive side. "Coach White preaches that, don’t shoot the ball hoping that it goes in. Attack the rim and shoot the ball like you know it’s going to go in. So he talks to me about that every single day, and we work on little things day in and day out, so that kind of carries over into the game.”

Lewis and the Gators will now switch their focus to South Carolina. The Gators will travel to Columbia on Tuesday night.

"We’re a lot closer than what we thought and we’re a lot better than everyone thinks that we are," said Lewis. "Obviously everyone on the outside looking in is going to say Florida’s had a breakout, or things amongst those lines, but you know Coach White kept his tempo and we kind of kept our tempo throughout that game and it’s in the past now and it’s time for us to move on and get ready for tomorrow.”