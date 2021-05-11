GatorsTerritory - Hatters take series finale over Florida

The Stetson pitching staff kept the Gators at bay and then the bats put No. 9 Florida away late with a five-spot in the eighth inning to win it.

The 6-1 win ended an eight-game losing streak to Florida and is Stetson's first win over the Gators since 2007.

The Hatters sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth inning when Ben Specht took over for Christian Scott on the mound. Specht hit the first batter he faced and was quickly in a jam when a single to right field gave Stetson runners on the corners and no outs. A fielder's choice allowed the go-ahead run to score but Stetson was far from done in the frame. Eric Foggo launched a massive two run home run deep into the night sky to extend the lead to 4-1. Specht hit another batter and surrendered a single before O'Sullivan came to get the struggling right-hander. Ryan Cabarcas replaced Specht and struck out the first batter he faced but a wild pitch put. two in scoring position. Gainesville native Andrew MacNeil drove them both in with a double down the right field line to cap the scoring at 6-1.

"The bottom line is we got two hits over eight (innings)," O'Sullivan said after the game. "With how well we've been swinging the bats for almost a month know I'm not quite sure why tonight went the way it did. The game did not come down to the eighth inning. If we would have done what we were supposed to do offensively we might not have been in that position."

The Gators struck for two in the second inning due in part to a couple of free passes. Kirby McMullen walked to start the frame. After two quick outs McMullen advanced to second on a passed ball, Cory Acton walked, and Cal Greenfield reached on a fielding error to load the bases. Jacob Young hit a hard grounder to third, which ate up Banks Griffith and allowed McMullen to score to give Florida a 1-0 advantage.

Florida wouldn't know it at the moment but that would be the extent of their offensive output for the night.

Kirby McMullen accounted for two of the Gators' three hits with Sterlin Thompson getting the final hit in the ninth inning. If not for a few Hatters' miscues Florida would likely have been shut out.