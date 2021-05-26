Have Mercy! Gators run-rule Mississippi State

Following a sweep at the hands of No. 1 Arkansas the Florida Gators got together in a players-only meeting for a heart-to-heart.

“After that Arkansas series, it wasn’t too fun for us. We kind of got together and talked about how we needed to play more as a team and play together," Kris Armstrong said. "Not just doing it for ourselves but for something bigger. We’re trying to play the last game of the season.”

Whatever was said behind those closed doors is working in Hoover.

Like Tommy Mace the day before Hunter Barco took the ball on short rest looking to give the Gators another win. He wouldn't need much help, allowing just one run over seven innings of work, but the Gators' offense decided to give him plenty early on.

Jacob Young led the game off with a double to left-center and came around to score on a wild pitch later in the frame. The Gators tacked on three more runs in the next inning.

Josh Rivera broke out of an 0-15 slump with a single to left-center. Mac Guscette's one-out single gave Florida runners on the corners and Young's deep fly ball to center gave Florida a 2-0 advantage. Nathan Hickey singled and Jud Fabian worked a walk to load the bases for Kris Armstrong, who drove in two with a single to right field, making it a 4-0 game.

The powerful switch hitter wasn't in the lineup on Tuesday, which is something the coaching staff made sure to fix before Wednesday's tilt. Nathan Hickey, who was Tuesday's designated hitter, replaced Kirby McMullen at third base. Hickey was an infielder in high school but has played almost exclusively behind the plate at Florida. That opened up the designated hitter spot for Armstrong, who was 3-4 with four RBI and scored a run on the morning.

“The whole thing was trying to get Kris Armstrong’s bat in the lineup," Kevin O'Sullivan said of the lineup changes. "Not having him in the lineup, I felt like there was a huge hole there yesterday. I talked to Chuck and the other coaches this morning with the idea of putting Hickey at third. We probably would have made that move a while ago but we weren’t able to do that because Mac hadn’t been able to catch.”

The Gators really broke the game wide open in the third inning. Florida sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring five runs on six hits all kicked off by Sterlin Thompson's leadoff home run.

Barco, meanwhile, figured out a dangerous Bulldog lineup. In the first inning Mississippi State had a couple of hits and two loud outs.

"The first inning they did a really good job of hitting. I could tell what they were trying to do, they were trying to go the other way and that’s why they were staying on the sliders," Barco said. "After the first inning I tried to bust them in a little bit to get them off balance and that got a lot of weak contact.”

With the adjustment, Barco retired the side in order in the second and third innings. Throughout the course of the morning, the left-hander allowed just four hits to the fifth-best offense in the SEC.

Most importantly for Florida, Barco threw all seven innings saving the Gators' bullpen for the rest of the tournament.

Florida was able to score four runs in the top of the seventh inning to increase its lead to 13-1. There isn't a run-rule in college baseball but the SEC tournament does implement one. If one team is leading by 10 runs after seven innings the game is over.

The win keeps Florida in the winner's bracket. Florida will face the winner of Alabama-Tennessee on Thursday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. ET. Franco Alemán will earn the start for the Gators.



