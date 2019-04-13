GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Trevon Grimes, have yourself a day.

Four catches, 195 yards and two touchdowns, the Florida wide receiver made his mark on Florida's Spring game.

"He went crazy," joked senior receiver Freddie Swain.

Grimes not only put up some big numbers, he is now on the school's record books - his 195 receiving yards breaking Dallas Baker's record of 176 yards.

“I didn't know," said a humbled Grimes after the game. "That’s amazing. Glory to God. Hard work pays off. It's exciting news for me to hear.

"He has great size and he’s a mismatch with size," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen. "He has some speed on top of that to run away from people. He took advantage of it and made some plays today.”

It has not been a conventional journey for the Gators receiver.

Grimes transferred to Florida from Ohio State last winter - arriving in Gainesville to a very crowded wide receiver room. The South Florida native needed to have patience.

“We have a lot of great receivers. We have a lot of great weapons. I trust the coaches," said Grimes. "Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Hammond, there are a lot of great receivers on our team. I knew my time would come. My time would come whenever it does.

"You have to let the ball go where it goes. If it doesn't come to you one game, it might go to you the next. I always had the mentality if the ball comes to me, I do what I do.

"I was never down at any time during the season," added Grimes. "I guess you could say I always knew my time would come, just had to stay patient. But having a game like the Florida State game really did help me a lot going into the next season and coming into this spring."

So he waited.

He finished last year third on the team in catches (26) and receiving yards (364). It was only towards the end of the 2018 campaign that we truly saw what type of impact Grimes could make on this side.

Until this spring.

It turns out, he was just scratching the surface.

"I think he’s always been a good player," said friend and quarterback Feleipe Franks. "It’s a confidence booster for him, you know, just kinda ending the season well and then come out here again, having a good game."

“He had an awesome spring," said wide receiver Van Jefferson. "He’s been doing extra work. We’ve been getting that in together. You can see that unfolding this spring and he’s going to transition that into fall camp.”

"You can tell that during spring practice he finally understands what he is doing, and why he is doing it," said Swain. "It shows that he has tremendous ability to be a great athlete."

“I think his routes have been top notch," said Jefferson. "For him being like 6’5”, 6’4” he can come out and break down (out of routes) real fast. Catching the ball. I think last year in spring we had a chart of who had the most drops in spring and he was up there. I think this spring he was more focused of getting on the JUGS and working on his catching. I think he’s really improved on that.”

It wasn't easy. Nothing really is.

Grimes put in the work. He received plenty of coaching and encouragement from not only the staff members but from his teammates.

He also stayed late after practice to run a few more routes.

“I give all the glory to the coaches. Coach [Nick] Savage, coach [Billy] Gonzales, coach Mullen, all of them they've helped me,' said Grimes. "They stay on me every day even when I have a bad practices, they stay on me. They hold me to a high standard. It shows on the field when we come out here. If I have a bad practice, Feleipe will pull me aside and talk to me - having teammates and coaches like that helps me when it comes to game time. It makes it easy.”

Grimes and Franks have a close relationship. So it's no surprise that when things were rough, the receiver turned to one of his best friends on the team.

"He comes, he has a great attitude. Even when he has a bad day, he still holds his head high," explained Grimes. "Just seeing a person like that, you feed off of that because even when you have a bad day, you look at somebody and know they have your back and you go out there and do it for your brothers. so knowing I can lean on him, he can lean on me, that connection with everybody on the team is a good thing to have."

Grimes says he needed to make mental leap before he could improve his game.

"I've learned a lot about myself mentally. I've had to overcome a lot of barriers, a lot of things," said Grimes."I didn't really play that much my freshman season. My sophomore season I was all right. I hold myself to a high expectation, so I really just had to get off a couple of mental barriers. And now that I feel like I've overcame those and I'm having fun and going out there and having fun with my teammates and brothers there's nothing that me or our team can accomplish this year."



Grimes could very well be on the verge of a breakout year, but the receiver has a few very important texts he needs to send out first.

"I'm going to go text my mom and go text my little brother," said Grimes after finding out about his new record. "My little brother was the first to come up to me and he said, 'Good game. You scored a lot and had a lot of yards.' I didn't even know it was that big. That's an honor. I'm going to go tell him and hopefully get a smile off his face, too, because he looks up to me."