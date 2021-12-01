Head Coach Billy Napier - First Call Scheduled
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Head Coach Billy Napier – First CallHead Coach Billy Napier has his first scheduled call tonight with the Evers family at 7:00 PM. Quarterback Nick Evers and his parents have been instrumental in r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news