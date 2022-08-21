Head Coach Billy Napier Recaps Scrimmage No 2

Coach Napier met with the media earlier today and discussed various topics starting with the scrimmage on August 20th.

A Couple Key Points:

A lot of good things on the tape but also areas where they need consistency.

Gap Integrity – starts with the linemen and playing with the proper leverage.

Offensively – another level of detail out there.

Perimeter play needs to improve with TE/WRs and situationally missed some chances in the RedZone.

Special Teams/Impact of one-on-one battles

Thankful single-game tickets sold out for Utah, and very grateful for the support.

They are progressing regarding Two-Deep on OL – Starting Utah prep on Thursday. Getting closer – knows who the 6th, 7th, and 8th players are. Defensive LOS is the same. Sapp, Boone, Powell, and Princely are several players who can impact the team, and they will get a shot in a couple of weeks.

Much improved on offense compared to the first scrimmage – only one turnover, and it was the last series in a two-minute deal. The entire SEC crew is officiating the game just like they would call it on game day. Thankful to the league for creating that opportunity.

Went over the Jack Miller injury – he should be out the first two games, hope to have him back in week three, but he will be in a cast for a couple of weeks. Talked about Kitna/Engle, having done some good things with Max behind because he is a rookie.

Talked about the year-round schedule of the QBs and the amount of work they are asked to do.



