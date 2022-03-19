Head Coach Billy Napier thanks Emory Jones

Statement From Gators Head Football Coach Billy Napier on QB Emory Jones Entering the Transfer Portal

"First off, I want to thank Emory and his family for everything they've done for the Gators. I have had the honor to get to know his mother, Trina, and I have nothing but respect for her, Emory and the rest of his family. Emory has conducted himself with nothing but class and selflessness. It is not surprising that he has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches and this entire organization. I am proud of him for everything he's accomplished and for his commitment to complete his degree this spring. He is a young man with a bright future and I wish him nothing but the best."