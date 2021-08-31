Helm looking to make most of opportunity

When the first depth chart was released redshirt freshman Avery Helm's name was across from Kaiir Elam as a starting quarterback. The debate as to whom would take that spot had waged on for the entirety of fall camp but will come to an end Saturday.

Helm went under the radar. There was, of course, the freshman Jason Marshall, a four-star prospect that enrolled early and has everyone excited. There were two transfers Elijah Blades and Jadarrius Perkins, both with college experience but it will be Helm that takes the first snap of defense.

The opportunity may have been born due to Jaydon Hill's season-ending knee surgery, the last way that Helm wanted to earn a starting role, but he's taking the chance and running with it.

"The level of competition in the cornerback room is very high," Helm said. "You know, we all competitors, we all put in a lot of work over the offseason. So, it's an ongoing competition all year, that's how you stay at a high level. So, we're all ready."

Helm only played in one game in his freshman season, registering one tackle against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. The limited action last fall didn't deter Helm. The former track star in high school amazed with a 4.38 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical jump during offseason testing.

"That's just hard work. You know, God gifts and hard work," He said. "It's gonna come together."

Measurables are one thing but Helm is a 19-year old with slightly more game experience than you reading this. Sure he's faster and can jump over a middle schooler with ease, but that doesn't necessarily equate to being successful on the field. He had to show that he could play football in the spring and fall, which is how he earned the starting role.

“Obviously he has tremendous physical talents. But it’s the maturity of learning how to play within the scheme, play within what we’re doing and do what’s expected of him beyond just his physical talents," Dan Mullen said. "And he’s worked hard to go learn that, having missed all the time from an (ACL) injury when he got here.”

With great opportunity comes great expectations. Helm is looking to uphold the "DBU" moniker at Florida, which is one of the reasons he chose to be a Gator in the first place.

Helm will earn his first start Saturday. It will also be the first time he plays in a packed Ben Hill Griffin Staidum. There will be a lot of emotion for the young defensive back this weekend but he'll need to manage all of that and play his game.

"From my standpoint, I'm just going to see how the first game goes because it's my first college game that I'm starting off in," he said. "Just to see how I start off, and then I'm gonna just learn as I go. It's gonna be an all-in learning experience for me."



