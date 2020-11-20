GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

The Henderson name has become a key centerpiece on the Florida football roster in recent years.

From 2017-19, cornerback C.J. Henderson was a three-year starter for the Gators and blossomed into an eventual first-round NFL Draft pick after recording 93 tackles, six interceptions and 20 pass breakups during college career.

Now, Xzavier Henderson is following in his brother’s footsteps as an impact freshman — on the opposite side of the ball.

“When we were kids, I used to get up on him all the time,” the 6-foot-4 Xzavier joked when asked about growing up with C.J., who is 6-foot-1. “I really looked at him as a role model. He just started my love for sports.”

Henderson gives his older brother the nod in the 40-yard dash, which C.J. ran in 4.39 records at the NFL combine. But Xzavier, who won the 2018 FHSAA 4A State Track & Field Championships in the 4x400m relay and the 2019 FHSAA 4A State Track & Field Championships in the 400 meters, thinks he would take him on the track.

"In the 40, [C.J.] would probably pass me. If we’re talking like 200 and up? You know, I got it," Xzavier said. "He’d agree with the 400, but the 200, no. That’s like the middle for us. So, no, he’s not going to agree.”

Both brothers did agree on the same school. Despite being a UF legacy, however, Clemson was actually considered the favorite for Xzavier during his recruiting process. The other finalists were Alabama and Georgia, but his comfort level with Florida — both the school and the state — was the deciding factor.

“That was a hard decision to make," he said. “In the end I guess it came down to where I felt most at home, like I was saying throughout my recruitment. If I take football and sports out of the picture, like where would I be at home. Plus, I don’t like the cold.”

Six games into this season, things are beginning to heat up for Henderson in a Gator uniform. He filled the stat sheet against Arkansas with career highs in receptions (3), receiving yards (62) to go along with his first-career collegiate touchdown on a nine-yard pass from quarterback Emory Jones.

“It was real exciting,” Xzavier said of his performance in Saturday's game. “Not as big as I thought it would be actually because I’ve been to my brother’s games and I’ve seen how packed the stadium really gets. But it was still exciting.”

Henderson showcased his strength and athleticism against the Razorbacks, giving Florida fans a glimpse into the bright future he has ahead of him at receiver. He’s made five appearances and earned second-team reps in the rotation, catching passes against Ole Miss and South Carolina.

“I feel like that was the expectation at any university I would have went to,” Henderson said when asked about making an early impact. “Florida did sell me that they had four wide receivers leaving, so it was a great opportunity to come in and play or start.”

Even with four veteran receivers leaving for the NFL last season, Florida's receiving corps is deep and flooded with experience. A total of 10 players have caught touchdowns this fall.

Henderson has soaked up game from veteran receivers who’ve been entrenched in the program, such as Trevon Grimes and Jacob Copeland, and taken in lessons from position coach Billy Gonzales.

“It’s great to learn behind them," Henderson said. “They have so much knowledge that they pass it on to me. After every rep, you see them come talk to me and coach me through reps.

“Coach Gonzales, he’s going to help hold you accountable. No matter who it is. It could be Trevon Grimes or an incoming freshman. He’s going to hold you accountable, hold you to that Gator standard.”