Florida released its updated roster on Monday with two Gators earning the right to wear the coveted number: CJ Henderson and Kadarius Toney.

It seems that Mullen has found not one, but two players that are qualified enough this offseason.

"You've got to be a baller to be No.1," said the Florida head coach back during his first speaking tour. "I don't know if I have anybody at No. 1 just yet. I don't know if anybody has done enough."

It's a question some fans wanted answered every since Dan Mullen arrived in Gainesville. Who would wear Florida's No. 1 jersey?

The No. 1 jersey hold a very special place in Florida tradition. Janoris Jenkins, Percy Harvin, Keiwan Ratliff, and Reggie Nelson are just some former Gators have have worn the jersey in the history of the program.

“It’s kind of a big deal,” Mullen said. “Usually you got to be a good player to be No. 1.”

Henderson and Toney have both proven they can be game-changing players.

In his two seasons at UF, Henderson has amassed 60 tackles (five for a loss), six interceptions (including two pick sixes), three sacks and two forced fumbles.

“He’s the best corner I’ve ever coached," Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. "He’s competitive. He plays hard and he does his job. He works and I’m certainly glad he’s on our team and looking forward to continue to develop him.”

Toney has caught 412 yards in the air, one touchdown on 40 catches and has rushed for 360 yards and one touchdown on 35 carries during his time in Gainesville. In 2018 Toney averaged just over 11 yards per touch.

According to Mullen in the spring, the head coach just wanted the talented playmaker to pick up on all the nuances of the receiver position. They needed to trust him.

"I think it's critical because when he can be comfortable being a wide receiver, you've got to play him as a wide receiver," Mullen told reporters back in the spring. "And when you do that, that's when all of the other things that he does becomes dangerous, you know what I mean?

"When he's in the game, you're just calling it, just finding a way to hand the ball to him or throw him a screen or one of these deals," Mullen added. "It's very different than when he can be a productive, every-down player as a position player. I think he is making strides at that.

"(If) he does a great of trusting what we do, which is within the schemes, we're going to make sure he gets his touches."

It seems like Toney has earned the staff's trust this offseason.

Which is good news for the Florida offense.

So for the first time since Vernon Hargreaves wore the number four years ago, the Gators will once again have the No. 1 jersey on the field.