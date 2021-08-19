Hevesy believes it's a "prove it" year for O-line

Life after Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask, and Kadarius Toney will change an offense. For John Hevesy and the Florida Gators offensive line, that means getting ready to run the football in 2021.

Florida's offensive line is certainly beefy — nearly 1,000 pounds of human fill out the interior line — but it's also a year for them to prove that they belong.

Florida's offensive line wasn't poor in 2020. They did a good job of keeping Kyle Trask clean and gave him time to work. They were not, however, very good at getting a push and creating running lanes. With most of the linemen heading into their second and third years, Hevesy sees this as the time where they need to show up.

"As a redshirt freshman you come in and, not that you're expected to play, but you should be able to play if need be in that position, so you've learned it. And then really it's in your third year when you're expected to be a starter, you're supposed to be fighting for a starting job," Hevesy said. "Just, at that time your physical body is ready, your mental body is ready. And to me, once you do that, we've come along so at that point you really look at, in a five-year window you get him as a three-year starter."

The biggest area of improvement is the line's communication and confidence. Hevesy was near giddy, as much as John Hevesy can be giddy when talking about the five or six guys that are getting the most reps.

"When you've got guys, I mean, the five, six guys playing with confidence really should help those young guys behind them," Hevesy said. "I'm telling the guys behind them, 'Just watch them,' because they're a confident group, they're communicating. They're doing all the things you're supposed to do to get better."

Right now the projected starting offensive line would be, (left to right), Richard Gouraige, Ethan White, Kingsley Eguakun, Stewart Reese, and Jean Delance. Gouraige, Reese, and Delance have a lot of game experience and Hevesy is happy with that mix for now. Josh Braun would be the sixth offensive lineman with Will Harrod and Michael Tarquin as the next two that Hevesy wants to step up.

"I think the biggest thing is when they're 100% confident playing, that's where, you know, that redshirt freshman year, stick them in there for some game, get them some playtime. A lot of those kids last year, the bowl game got into at the end of the thing, and they're playing a little bit," Hevesy said. "So, now you come in and you've got to add the crowd to that for them. But, you know I think that's, in that third year, to me, you're expected to play. You're expected to fight for a starting job."