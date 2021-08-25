Hevesy notes off-season growth and diligence in offensive line

When Ethan White first arrived in Gainesville for his freshman season, the lineman’s weight hovered just shy of a portly 400 pounds.

The Clearwater native could barely complete a mountain climber exercise, and he received ridicule from offensive line coach John Hevesy about his fitness.

White knew that his ability to see the field hinged on a complete body transformation and the 6-foot-5 lineman swapped nearly 75 pounds for a slimmer figure and a voluminous set of black locks.

“Ethan's doing phenomenal,” left tackle Richard Gouriage said. “He's been working really, really hard. He's been great. He's really funny off the field. It's really great to have a friend next to you going and play really. Our chemistry is growing every day.”

White’s slimmed-down build demonstrates the attitude of Florida’s offensive line, a unit in need of serious structural change after a dismal run-blocking campaign last season.

Players across the line have marveled at each other’s development ahead of what coach Hevesy calls a “prove it” year for Florida’s blockers.

Many players focused on transforming their bodies for the rigors of SEC play, but mental fortitude and maturity have been just as big of a focus from the UF coaching staff.

“In terms of getting ourselves prepared and the mindset and the leadership and just the attitude and the demeanor within the room, I think we've done a great job improving that,” Mullen said.

In particular, Hevesy highlighted Kingsley Eguakun as a player that has taken significant strides in his mental preparation.

Eguakun has always enjoyed the physical gifts to be an SEC lineman, — the former three-star recruit stands 6-foot-4 and weighs over 300 pounds — and the Jacksonville native now holds the mental edge to anchor the Florida offensive line.

“I think his growth, his maturity has been the biggest thing for him,” Hevesy said. “I think his freshman year you saw had the talent, the athletic ability — he had all those things. I think just the maturity to play that position, to be in control of everybody, I think these young guys are always trying to work for themselves.”

Hevesy also noted the benefit of matching up against Florida’s imposing defensive line.

Last year's COVID-19 restrictions limited the amount of offense-defense matchups in the Gators camp. But since these limitations were lifted, Florida’s staff has embraced the “iron sharpens iron” approach.

Daily battles against 400-pound behemoths like Desmond Watson and NFL talents in Zach Carter have led the Gator O-Line through a trial of fire, and Hevesy has noticed the results.

“It’s a great test,” Hevesy said. “I think we have a great opportunity to go against Zach and Brenton and all those guys on the D-line. I think it’s every day.”



