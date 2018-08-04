The Florida Gators' offensive line has been to hell and back.

The unit has blocked for six different quarterbacks, seen two position coaches come and go, and now played under two head coaches.

Couple that with Jim McElwain’s now infamous statement from a year ago claiming the offensive line was the strength of the team, only to be overwhelmed by a strong Michigan defensive front and you have a group that simply could not live up to expectations.

New offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator, John Hevesy, is in charge of restoring some sense of clarity and consistency up front, and says being efficient is what he's most concerned with.

“I think the biggest thing we talk about is always being efficient,” Hevesy said on Thursday. “If we get the big plays, we get the big plays. We can obviously score points, but be efficient at everything we do, whether it's in the pass game or the run game.

"Just constantly moving forward, get first downs, which obviously leads to touchdowns.”

Hevesy has now worked with Dan Mullen for over a decade, and was at Florida during its historic championship run from 2005-2008.

The offensive line coach then followed Mullen to Mississippi State and helped produce one of the best offensive fronts in the Southeastern Conference.

Just last season, Hevesy oversaw the third-best rushing attack in the SEC (249.6 yards per game). Furthermore, the Bulldogs' offensive line also surrendered the fewest sacks in the conference with 11.

For reference, in 2017, the Gators gave up 37 sacks, which was ranked last in the SEC.

The Gators inept ability along the line has not been for a lack of size, talent and ability. Martez Ivey was a five-start recruit in 2015, and was named All-SEC the past two years.

Junior right tackle Jawaan Taylor was a Freshman All-American in 2016, and left guard Brett Heggie earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week as a redshirt-freshman last season.

Hevesy said you can be as physically gifted as you want, but unless you get the mental side of the game down, there’s no point.

“I think that's the biggest thing with all the kids is you have to be mentally confident to be physically confident,” Hevesy said. “You can be as big and strong as you are, as fast as you are, as hard as you run; if you don't know where you're going, it doesn't help.

“To me, that will be an intriguing thing going into camp of who's done their job in the summer, got better in the summer to turn it over into fall camp.”

Protecting the quarterback is probably the most important thing the line has to do, and Hevesy takes that “very personally.”

“That's their job,” Hevesy said. “Ultimately that's what they're here for.”

Hevesy said he tells his players if the quarterback throws an interception, 70-80 percent of the time it's on the offensive line.

“The quarterback has a job to do, and if he's looking at protection, if he's looking at if he's going to get hit, he's not looking where he should be," Hevesy said.

Last season, the line was stagnant at times and crumbled late in games. Since the addition of new strength and conditioning coach, Nick Savage, Hevesy says he's seen “a great amount” of change in his linemen, particularly with Ivey.

“I noticed even as we did agilities last week with Martez. I think, was the biggest thing watching him run around agility-wise. His body looks stronger,” Hevesy said.

“He's tighter in everything he's doing compared to a little looser, which means there's a little weakness. But to me, there's more strength, and there's more bulk on there to me to help him.”

Hevesy understands that he is this unit's third offensive line coach in three years, and for Ivey, Tyler Jordan and Fred Johnson, he will likely be their last.

Hevesy said he can only do so much and has stressed that his veterans take ownership and lead this unit.

“Peer pressure is harder than anything,” Hevesy said. “So to me, they hear from you, you're the senior, you push them.

“Fred, you have to push them; Tyler, you have to push them. It can't be about yourself, and collectively as a group we're going to go as five. To me you can grade out 100 percent. If the guy next to you doesn't, we lose.”

To this point, Hevesy said he is pleased with what he’s seen from his group in that aspect

“I think that's the biggest thing that's gotten better probably from about April to now is them taking ownership,” Hevesy said.

“Instead of being very, oh, it's about me, I've got to get stronger, I've got to get better, I've got to learn it to where I force them to put it on Martez, you're responsibility for T.J Morris. It's on you.”

Now it’s time to translate that to the field.

Camp has begun.