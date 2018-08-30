GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The passing game has been a big topic of conversation for the Florida Gators offense, and with this year’s crop of receivers, it’s looking like it could be a breakout year.

Familiar faces, as well as new ones, amass a deep wide receiver unit coached by Billy Gonzales, who will be looking to improve on a season where the receivers totaled just 1,975 yards.

For Saturday’s opener against Charleston Southern, returnees Tyrie Cleveland and Josh Hammond will get the start alongside Van Jefferson, who has been touted as possibly the team's best receiver.

This should provide Feleipe Franks with plenty of ammunition to sling the ball around the field.

Hammond has emerged as the leader of the receiving unit and that, along with his consistent play in fall camp, landed him the starting role in the slot.

"Josh Hammond is a great leader for the group,” Van Jefferson said. “When we’re having an off day, or a down day, he talks up and tells us when it’s time to go to lock in. Josh Hammond, when I came in he helped me out a lot, me being a new guy.

"He showed me around town, texted me if I needed anything. He’s going to have a really good year I think. I’m excited for him.

“He’s very vocal,” Freddie Swain added of Hammond. “He likes to do things by example. Everybody watches him. He’s going to do everything right, never going to be late. He don’t miss class. He’s just a guy you want to follow.”

Last season, Hammond finished third on the team in receiving yards, totaling 246 yards on 18 receptions.

Cleveland and Jefferson will be playing on the outside and could wind up being the best receiving duo in the SEC. Cleveland led the Gators in receiving yards last season with 410 to show for it, while Jefferson was the No. 2 receiver at Ole Miss a season ago, pilling up 456 yards on 42 receptions.

Trevon Grimes, Swain, Dre Massey and Kadarius Toney will also be in the rotation throughout the season, making this Gators unit one of the deepest in the conference.

"I think this offseason, the receiver group, we've worked the hardest we have since I've been here,” Hammond said. “That just gives me the confidence to know we could be a really talented group because we've put the work in, so with that being said, I think the biggest thing for us now is just to get it going, stay focused, and be humble and every Saturday come out and show what we can do.

“Coach Gonzales has put a lot of emphasis on we can be the best receiving group in the country,” Jefferson added. “Coach Gonzales is a great receivers coach and he has taught us a lot ever since he got here. Doing the little things and being on details and technique."

