As a sophomore, Jackson has already racked up a litany of offers, including one from the Gators back in May. GT’s Corey Bender caught up with the Lone Star State prospect to discuss a couple of factors that are appealing to him about Dan Mullen's program.

The National Combine, which is done in conjunction with the bowl, is an opportunity for underclassmen to showcase their skill-set and potential at the next level. One of those players who laced up the cleats for the event was 2021 offensive lineman, Donovan Jackson.

While all eyes were on the All-American Bowl this past Saturday, there was another key event for football recruits that took place in San Antonio during the week as well.

“What coach [Dan] Mullen has been able to accomplish in his first year there,” Jackson said of what intrigues him about UF. “It’s kind of eye-opening how he obliterated Michigan and Michigan is one of those powerhouse teams up in the north. It’s definitely something to look into.”

He is still in the early stages of his recruiting process, but Jackson mentioned what elements he is looking for in a school when sorting through his options.

“The fan support and coaching stability because I don’t want to be one of those players that’s stuck at a school that hooks left halfway through my college career,” Jackson said. “What they can offer me after football: internships, job opportunities, stuff like that.”

While he has yet to be ranked, Jackson will most likely wind up as one of the top-rated offensive linemen in his class. Jackson, who lists himself at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, discussed the aspects of his game that has garnered him attention from numerous programs.

“I work really hard on point of attack and contact. Finishing is really important to me,” Jackson said. “Footwork; I spent pretty much a whole year before I even started lifting working on kick steps and getting that down because you got to work on your base before you build up. I think those are some of my strengths.”

Even though he is classified as an offensive tackle, Jackson believes he can also play in the interior once it's time to make that jump to the collegiate level.

“Schools have told me they like my versatility,” Jackson said. “I can play anything on the line. I’m strong at tackle, but I’m just as good as I am at guard, and I’m just as good with that as I am with center. I can play wherever they tell me to play.”

With nearly 20 offers on the table, Jackson will have a flurry of suitors to evaluate during his recruitment. The second semester of his sophomore year will be starting soon, but Jackson currently has no plans to visit any schools.

Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M are some additional offers on the table for the sophomore.

