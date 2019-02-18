With Rashad Torrence already committed, Dan Mullen’s staff is attempting to poach a few more 2020 recruits from the Peach State.

One of those targets in Georgia is four-star prospect, Zykeivous Walker, who checks in as the fourth-ranked weak-side defensive end for this upcoming cycle.

Back in late January, Mullen took a visit to his school in Ellaville (Ga.) and caught up with Walker over the phone afterwards. Walker has multiple trips to UF under his belt, but the head coach is trying to get him on campus once again during the spring.