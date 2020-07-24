OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

One of the nation's elite long snappers says he's staying put in the Sunshine State to extend his journey as a student-athlete.

Rocco Underwood, a product of Lake Mary (Fla.) High who also turns heads as a tight end, joined forces with the University of Florida on Friday afternoon. He is also the Gators' second commitment of the day, joining Jake Slaughter, an offensive lineman who flipped from Florida State.

Underwood camped in Gainesville last summer, attended UF's blowout victory against Towson, and then received the green light from Dan Mullen's staff on Dec. 1. The Central Florida native recently took part in a virtual visit with the Gators as well.

To sweeten it up even more, Underwood is also cousins with former Florida punters, Johnny and Tommy Townsend.

"I picked Florida because of family legacy from Tommy and Johnny Townsend," Underwood told GatorsTerritory. "Also, they are top-tier in not only football but in academics as well. Also, my sister goes to UF already and it is in my home state."