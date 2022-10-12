Hill & Miller Named to Comeback Player of the Year List
Ventrell Miller, Jaydon Hill Named to 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List
Hill was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Ventrell Miller and Jaydon Hill were named to the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List, the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press and Fiesta Bowl Organization announced today. Miller and Hill are two of 61 college football student-athletes under consideration for the award.
The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of writers, editors, and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes will be honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
Last season, Miller played in two games before being sidelined with a season-ending injury. So far in his sixth season, the Lakeland, Florida native has tallied 40 tackles, along with five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in five games.
Hill earned a medical redshirt last year after suffering a season ending injury prior to the season. The redshirt sophomore cornerback was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following his two-interception performance against Missouri, including a 49-yard pick-six in the second quarter, in just his second game back from injury.
The initial watch list only includes players from Division I schools. Subsequent lists will include players from all levels of college football.
2022 Comeback Player of the Year Watch List CONFERENCE PLAYER SCHOOL POSITION ACC
Chibueze Onwuka Boston College DT ACC
Phil Jurkovec Boston College QB ACC
Bryan Breese Clemson DL ACC
Frank Ladson Jr Miami (Fla) WR ACC
Payton Wilson NC State LB ACC
Christopher Toudle
NC State TE ACC
Trebor Pena Syracuse WR ACC
Lavel Davis Jr Virginia WR BIG 12
JT Daniels West Virginia QB BIG 12
Khalid Duke Kansas State LB BIG 12
Adrian Martinez Kansas State QB BIG 12
Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma QB BIG 12
Trace Ford Oklahoma State DE BIG TEN
DJ Matthews Jr Indiana WR BIG TEN
Dontay Demus Jr Maryland WR BIG TEN
Fa'Najae Gotay Maryland LB BIG TEN
Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota RB BIG TEN
Treyson Potts Minnesota RB BIG TEN
Gabe Ervin Jr Nebraska RB BIG TEN
Bryce Kirtz Northwestern WR BIG TEN
Cam Porter Northwestern RB BIG TEN
Josh Proctor Ohio State S BIG TEN
P.J Mustipher Penn State DT BIG TEN
Adisa Isaac Penn State DE BIG TEN
Cory Trice Purdue CB BIG TEN
Aron Cruickshank Rutgers WR BIG TEN
Ronnie Bell Michigan WR BIG TEN
Jack Eschenbach Wisconsin TE CONFERENCE USA
Chase Cunningham Middle Tennessee QB CONFERENCE USA
Oscar Adaway III North Texas RB CONFERENCE USA
Jyaire Shorter North Texas WR CONFERENCE USA
Joshua Simon Western Kentucky TE INDEPENDENT
Isaac Rex BYU TE INDEPENDENT
Blake Fisher Notre Dame OL INDEPENDENT
Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB MID-AMERICAN
Jaylon Bester Miami (Ohio) RB MID-AMERICAN
Kyle Pugh Northern Illinois LB MOUNTAIN WEST
Miles Kendrick New Mexico QB MOUNTAIN WEST
Deron Harrell Wyoming CB PAC 12 Justin Flowe Oregon LB PAC 12
Cam McCormick Oregon TE PAC 12
Isaac Hodgins Oregon State DL PAC 12
Laitu Latu UCLA LB PAC 12
JaTravis Broughton Utah CB PAC 12
Michael Penix Jr Washington QB PAC 12
Richard Newton Washington RB SEC
Jalen Catalon Arkansas S SEC
Ventrell Miller Florida LB SEC
Jaydon Hill Florida CB SEC
Dominick Blaylock Georgia WR SEC
Kendall Milton Georgia RB SEC
Octavious Oxendine Kentucky DL SEC
Eli Cox Kentucky OL SEC
Kayshon Boutte LSU WR SEC
Ali Gaye LSU DE SEC
Ennis Rakestraw Jr Missouri DB SEC
Jaylon Robinson Ole Miss WR SEC
Haynes King Texas A&M QB SEC
Myles Jones Texas A&M CB SEC
Re'Mahn Davis Vanderbilt RB SUN BELT
Todd Bradley-Glenn Georgia Southern LB