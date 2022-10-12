Ventrell Miller, Jaydon Hill Named to 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List

Hill was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Ventrell Miller and Jaydon Hill were named to the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List, the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press and Fiesta Bowl Organization announced today. Miller and Hill are two of 61 college football student-athletes under consideration for the award.

The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of writers, editors, and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes will be honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Last season, Miller played in two games before being sidelined with a season-ending injury. So far in his sixth season, the Lakeland, Florida native has tallied 40 tackles, along with five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in five games.

Hill earned a medical redshirt last year after suffering a season ending injury prior to the season. The redshirt sophomore cornerback was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following his two-interception performance against Missouri, including a 49-yard pick-six in the second quarter, in just his second game back from injury.

The initial watch list only includes players from Division I schools. Subsequent lists will include players from all levels of college football.

2022 Comeback Player of the Year Watch List CONFERENCE PLAYER SCHOOL POSITION ACC

Chibueze Onwuka Boston College DT ACC

Phil Jurkovec Boston College QB ACC

Bryan Breese Clemson DL ACC

Frank Ladson Jr Miami (Fla) WR ACC

Payton Wilson NC State LB ACC

Christopher Toudle

NC State TE ACC

Trebor Pena Syracuse WR ACC

Lavel Davis Jr Virginia WR BIG 12

JT Daniels West Virginia QB BIG 12

Khalid Duke Kansas State LB BIG 12

Adrian Martinez Kansas State QB BIG 12

Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma QB BIG 12

Trace Ford Oklahoma State DE BIG TEN

DJ Matthews Jr Indiana WR BIG TEN

Dontay Demus Jr Maryland WR BIG TEN

Fa'Najae Gotay Maryland LB BIG TEN

Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota RB BIG TEN

Treyson Potts Minnesota RB BIG TEN

Gabe Ervin Jr Nebraska RB BIG TEN

Bryce Kirtz Northwestern WR BIG TEN

Cam Porter Northwestern RB BIG TEN

Josh Proctor Ohio State S BIG TEN

P.J Mustipher Penn State DT BIG TEN

Adisa Isaac Penn State DE BIG TEN

Cory Trice Purdue CB BIG TEN

Aron Cruickshank Rutgers WR BIG TEN

Ronnie Bell Michigan WR BIG TEN

Jack Eschenbach Wisconsin TE CONFERENCE USA

Chase Cunningham Middle Tennessee QB CONFERENCE USA

Oscar Adaway III North Texas RB CONFERENCE USA

Jyaire Shorter North Texas WR CONFERENCE USA

Joshua Simon Western Kentucky TE INDEPENDENT

Isaac Rex BYU TE INDEPENDENT

Blake Fisher Notre Dame OL INDEPENDENT

Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB MID-AMERICAN

Jaylon Bester Miami (Ohio) RB MID-AMERICAN

Kyle Pugh Northern Illinois LB MOUNTAIN WEST

Miles Kendrick New Mexico QB MOUNTAIN WEST

Deron Harrell Wyoming CB PAC 12 Justin Flowe Oregon LB PAC 12

Cam McCormick Oregon TE PAC 12

Isaac Hodgins Oregon State DL PAC 12

Laitu Latu UCLA LB PAC 12

JaTravis Broughton Utah CB PAC 12

Michael Penix Jr Washington QB PAC 12

Richard Newton Washington RB SEC

Jalen Catalon Arkansas S SEC

Ventrell Miller Florida LB SEC

Jaydon Hill Florida CB SEC

Dominick Blaylock Georgia WR SEC

Kendall Milton Georgia RB SEC

Octavious Oxendine Kentucky DL SEC

Eli Cox Kentucky OL SEC

Kayshon Boutte LSU WR SEC

Ali Gaye LSU DE SEC

Ennis Rakestraw Jr Missouri DB SEC

Jaylon Robinson Ole Miss WR SEC

Haynes King Texas A&M QB SEC

Myles Jones Texas A&M CB SEC

Re'Mahn Davis Vanderbilt RB SUN BELT

Todd Bradley-Glenn Georgia Southern LB



