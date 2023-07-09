Historic MLB Draft Awaits 2023 Gators. Rounds 1 and 2 air on ESPN and MLB Network on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – With the 2023 MLB Draft set to kick off on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and MLB Network, a handful of draft hopefuls repping Orange & Blue are in line to have their names called by big-league brass.

Live from Seattle, Wash., the MLB Draft will again be part of All-Star Week with the first and second rounds airing on ESPN and MLB Network this Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET. Day two of the draft is scheduled for Monday, July 10 and includes Rounds 3-10. Day three takes place on Tuesday, July 11, as the draft concludes with Rounds 11-20. Days two and three can be tracked via MLB.com.

Broadcast Schedule





Sunday, July 9 | 7 p.m. (ESPN & MLB Network)

Monday, July 10 | 2 p.m. (MLB.com)

Tuesday, July 11 | 2 p.m. (MLB.com)





Rounds 1-2

Rounds 3-10

Rounds 11-20

Dating back to the inaugural year of the MLB Draft in 1965, Florida has seen 216 individuals combine for 244 draft selections, including 17 first-round picks (23 counting the draft's secondary phase). Florida's MLB Draft history has been even more impressive in the Kevin O'Sullivan era, boasting 99 draft selections and 11 first-round picks – which ranks second nationally. Developing hurlers has been a major calling card of the program across the past 16 seasons, producing 26 draft picks on the mound since 2008. Most impressively, 20 of those arms were selected in the first-five rounds – a total which comes in at third in all of college baseball.

Of course, the top storyline for the Gators in the 2023 MLB Draft is none other than two-time All-American outfielder Wyatt Langford, who is unanimously positioned as one of the top-three overall players on the board. Unanimous is a word that has become quite familiar for the Trenton, Fla. native, as he earned that title as both a 2023 Preseason and Postseason All-American. Should Langford go third overall to Detroit, he would tie Mike Zunino (2012 to Seattle) as the highest draft pick in program history. No Florida Gator has ever gone first overall in any major sports draft.

The undercard for the Gators' 2023 draft features right-handers Hurston Waldrep and Brandon Sproat, the former of which is projected to join Langford as a first-rounder this Sunday night. That would make Langford and Waldrep the 18th and 19th first round picks in program history (25 including secondary phase). If both go within the initial-17 selections, it would mark the earliest two Gators have ever gone off the board in the MLB Draft, topping Jonathan India and Brady Singer who went in the first 18 picks in 2018.

As for Sproat, the four-year Gator is widely positioned as a top-60 overall prospect with the chance to have his name called on day one. The Florida ace has been drafted twice previously (90th in 2022, 205th in 2019), but has seen his stock rise drastically after posting a strong 2023 campaign.

Shortstop Josh Rivera fresh off an All-American campaign that saw him launch a program-record 19 homers for a middle infielder, looks the part of an early selection after going undrafted one year ago. The Avon Park, Fla. product is viewed as a late day one prospect by many pundits and should be chosen within the first-100 picks in the draft. Only four Florida shortstops have ever gone in the first-two rounds or within the top-100 selections: Richie Martin (20th in 2015), Brady McConnell (44th in 2019) and Richard Trapp (44th in 1968).

Additional Gators found on various MLB Draft rankings across the industry include infielder Colby Halter, southpaw Philip Abner, righty Ryan Slater, utilityman Tyler Shelnut and catcher BT Riopelle. Although Florida's group of 2023 draft hopefuls are not limited to such rankings, a complete overview of Gators earning mentions from MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and Prospects Live can be found below.

Where They Rank MLB Pipeline

No. 3: OF Wyatt Langford

No. 19: RHP Hurston Waldrep

No. 54: RHP Brandon Sproat

No. 87: SS Josh Rivera

Baseball America

No. 3: OF Wyatt Langford

No. 18: RHP Hurston Waldrep

No. 48: RHP Brandon Sproat

No. 60: SS Josh Rivera

No. 456: INF Colby Halter

Prospects Live

No. 3: OF Wyatt Langford

No. 16: RHP Hurston Waldrep

No. 45: RHP Brandon Sproat

No. 213: SS Josh Rivera

No. 256: INF Colby Halter

No. 344: LHP Philip Abner

No. 385: RHP Ryan Slater





Florida's MLB Draft History





First Round Draft Picks in Program History (17)





2022: OF Sterlin Thompson– Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

2007: 1B Matt LaPorta – Round 1, Pick 7 (Milwaukee Brewers)

1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos)

1993: RHP Marc Valdes – Round 1, Pick 27 (Florida Marlins)

1992: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 27 (Colorado Rockies)

1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros)

1989: RHP Jamie McAndrew – Round 1, Pick 28 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1986: OF Scott Ruskin – Round 1, Pick 8 (Montreal Expos) *secondary phase*

1983: RHP Rich Rice – Round 1, Pick 3 (Baltimore Orioles) *secondary phase*

1983: SS Robby Thompson – Round 1, Pick 2 (San Francisco Giants) *secondary phase*

1981: LHP Rob Murphy – Round 1, Pick 3 (Cincinnati Reds) *secondary phase*

1981: RHP Randy O'Neal – Round 1, Pick 15 (Detroit Tigers) *secondary phase*

1978: C Jim Watkins – Round 1, Pick 1 (Atlanta Braves) *secondary phase*





Highest Drafted Players in Program History

1. 2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2. 2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

T3. 1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros)

T3. 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

5. 2007: 1B Matt LaPorta – Round 1, Pick 7 (Milwaukee Brewers)

T6. 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

T6. 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

T8. 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

T8. 2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

T10. 1992: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 27 (Colorado Rockies)

T10. 1993: RHP Marc Valdes – Round 1, Pick 27 (Florida Marlins)

12. 1989: RHP Jamie McAndrew – Round 1, Pick 28 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

13. 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

T14. 2022: OF Sterlin Thompson Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

T14. 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

16. 2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

17. 1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos)

18. 2021: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

T19. 2022: LHP Hunter Barco– Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

T19. 2019: SS Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals)

T21. 2004: RHP Justin Hoyman – Round 2, Pick 47 (Cleveland Indians)

T21. 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Pick 2, Round 47 (Oakland Athletics)

23. 2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

24. 1979: C Marc Sullivan – Round 2, Pick 52 (Boston Red Sox)

25. 2012: SS Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros)

26. 2016: 1B Pete Alonso – Round 2, Pick 64 (New York Mets)

27. 2022: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles)

28. 2021: RHP Tommy Mace– Round 2, Pick 69 (Cleveland Indians)

29. 2009: RHP Billy Bullock – Round 2, Pick 70 (Minnesota Twins)

30. 2002: 3B Pat Osborn – Round 2, Pick 72 (Cleveland Indians)





Highest Drafted Outfielders in Program History

1. 2022: OF Sterlin Thompson– Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

2. 1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos)

3. 2021: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

4. 2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

5. 2022: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles)

6. 1984: OF/LHP Scott Ruskin – Round 4, Pick 92 (Texas Rangers)

7. 2015: OF Harrison Bader – Round 3, Pick 100 (St. Louis Cardinals)

8. 2003: OF Ben Harrison – Round 4, Pick 108 (Cleveland Indians)

9. 1979: Jim Watkins – Round 5, Pick 130 (Boston Red Sox)

10. 2004: OF/1B C.J. Smith – Round 5, Pick 139 (Baltimore Orioles)

1970: OF/C Guy McTheeny – Round 3, Pick 51 (Milwaukee Brewers) *January regular phase*





Highest Drafted Pitchers in Program History





T1. 1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros)

T1. 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

T3. 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

T3. 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

5. 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

T6. 1992: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 27 (Colorado Rockies)

T6. 1993: RHP Marc Valdes – Round 1, Pick 27 (Florida Marlins)

8. 1989: RHP Jamie McAndrew – Round 1, Pick 28 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

9. 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

10. 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

11. 2018: Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

12. 2022: LHP Hunter Barco– Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

13. 2004: RHP Justin Hoyman – Round 2, Pick 47 (Cleveland Indians)

14. 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Pick 2, Round 47 (Oakland Athletics)

15. 2021: RHP Tommy Mace– Round 2, Pick 69 (Cleveland Indians)





Highest Drafted Catchers in Program History

1. 2012: Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners) *highest draft pick in program history*

2. 1979: Marc Sullivan – Round 2, Pick 52 (Boston Red Sox)

3. 2014: Taylor Gushue – Round 4, Pick 131 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

4. 2021: C Nathan Hickey– Round 5, Pick 136 (Boston Red Sox)

5. 2006: Brian Jeroloman – Round 6, Pick 180 (Toronto Blue Jays)

6. 2017: Mike Rivera – Round 6, Pick 192 (Cleveland Indians)

7. 2017: Mark Kolozsvary – Round 7, Pick 197 (Cincinnati Reds)

8. 1998: David Ross – Round 7, Pick 216 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

9. 2018: JJ Schwarz – Round 8, Pick 233 (Oakland Athletics)

10. 1981: Ron Cardieri – Round 11, Pick 284 (Baltimore Orioles)





Highest Drafted Shortstops in Program History

1. 2015: Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

T2. 2019: Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals)

T2. 1968: Richard Trapp – Round 3, Pick 44 (New York Yankees)

4. 2012: Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros)

T5. 2006: Adam Davis – Round 3, Pick 101 (Cleveland Indians)

T5. 1977: Roger Holt – Round 4, Pick 101 (New York Yankees)

7. 2017: Dalton Guthrie – Round 6, Pick 173 (Philadelphia Phillies)

8. 2008: Cole Figueroa – Round 6, Pick 195 (San Diego Padres)

9. 1981: Steve Lombardozzi – Round 9, Pick 218 (Minnesota Twins)

10. 1999: Mark Ellis – Round 9, Pick 271 (Kansas City Royals)

11. 2018: Deacon Liput – Round 10, Pick 314 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

12. 1983: Bruce Crabbe – Round 14, Pick 351 (Cleveland Indians)

13. 1988: Julio Mendez – Round 18, Pick 470 (St. Louis Cardinals)

14. 1984: Bruce Crabbe – Round 19, Pick 473 (Chicago Cubs)

15. 1975: David Bowden – Round 22, Pick 504 (Detroit Tigers)

16. 1979: Larry Hall – Round 21, Pick 528 (Chicago White Sox)

1983: Robby Thompson – Round 1, Pick 2 (San Francisco Giants) *Secondary Phase*

1969: Richard Trapp – Round 12, Pick 3 (Kansas City Royals) *Secondary Phase*





Highest Drafted Players Under Kevin O'Sullivan

1. 2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2. 2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

3. 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

T4. 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

T4. 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

T6. 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

T6. 2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

8. 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

T9. 2022: OF Sterlin Thompson– Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

T9. 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

11. 2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

12. 2021: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

T13. 2022: LHP Hunter Barco– Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

T13. 2019: SS Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals)

15. 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Pick 2, Round 47 (Oakland Athletics)

16. 2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

17. 2012: SS Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros)

18. 2016: 1B Pete Alonso – Round 2, Pick 64 (New York Mets)

19. 2022: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles)

20. 2021: RHP Tommy Mace– Round 2, Pick 69 (Cleveland Indians)





Pitchers Drafted in First Five Rounds Under Kevin O'Sullivan (20)

2022: LHP Hunter Barco– Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2022: RHP Brandon Sproat– Round 3, Pick 90 (New York Mets)

2021: RHP Tommy Mace– Round 2, Pick 69 (Cleveland Indians)

2021: RHP Christian Scott– Round 5, Pick 142 (New York Mets)

2019: RHP Tyler Dyson – Round 5, Pick 153 (Washington Nationals)

2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

2016: RHP Logan Shore – Round 2, Pick 47 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: RHP Shaun Anderson – Round 3, Pick 88 (Boston Red Sox)

2016: LHP Scott Moss – Round 4, Pick 108 (Cincinnati Reds)

2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

2012: LHP Steven (Paco) Rodriguez – Round 2, Pick 82 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2012: RHP Austin Maddox – Round 3, Pick 118 (Boston Red Sox)

2011: LHP Nick Maronde – Round 3, Pick 104 (Los Angeles Angels)

2010: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 4, Pick 119 (Kansas City Royals)

2009: RHP Billy Bullock – Round 2, Pick 70 (Minnesota Twins)





All Draft Picks Under Kevin O'Sullivan (99)

2022: OF Sterlin Thompson– Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

2022: LHP Hunter Barco– Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2022: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles)

2022: RHP Brandon Sproat – Round 3, Pick 90 (New York Mets)

2021: OF Jud Fabian– Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

2021: RHP Tommy Mace– Round 2, Pick 69 (Cleveland Indians)

2021: C Nathan Hickey– Round 5, Pick 136 (Boston Red Sox)

2021: RHP Christian Scott– Round 5, Pick 142 (New York Mets)

2021: OF Jacob Young– Round 7, Pick 203 (Washington Nationals)

2021: RHP Jack Leftwich– Round 7, Pick 216 (Cleveland Indians)

2021: RHP Franco Aleman– Round 10, Pick 306 (Cleveland Indians)

2019: SS Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals)

2019: RHP Tyler Dyson – Round 5, Pick 153 (Washington Nationals)

2019: OF Wil Dalton – Round 8, Pick 257 (Boston Red Sox)

2019: OF Nelson Maldonado – Round 21, Pick 642 (Chicago Cubs)

2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: C JJ Schwarz – Round 8, Pick 233 (Oakland Athletics)

2018: SS Deacon Liput – Round 10, Pick 314 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2018: RHP Michael Byrne – Round 14, Pick 409 (Cincinnati Reds)

2018: OF/LHP Nick Horvath – Round 25, Pick 745 (Baltimore Orioles)

2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

2017: SS Dalton Guthrie – Round 6, Pick 173 (Philadelphia Phillies)

2017: C Mike Rivera – Round 6, Pick 192 (Cleveland Indians)

2017: C Mark Kolozsvary – Round 7, Pick 197 (Cincinnati Reds)

2017: RHP David Lee – Round 27, Pick 808 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2017: RHP Frank Rubio – Round 29, Pick 876 (San Francisco Giants)

2017: 2B Deacon Liput – Round 29, Pick 880 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2017: C JJ Schwarz – Round 38, Pick 1129 (Tampa Bay Rays)

2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

2016: RHP Logan Shore – Round 2, Pick 47 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

2016: 1B Pete Alonso – Round 2, Pick 64 (New York Mets)

2016: RHP Shaun Anderson – Round 3, Pick 88 (Boston Red Sox)

2016: LHP Scott Moss – Round 4, Pick 108 (Cincinnati Reds)

2016: LHP Kirby Snead – Round 10, Pick 312 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

2015: OF Harrison Bader – Round 3, Pick 100 (St. Louis Cardinals)

2015: RHP Eric Hanhold – Round 6, Pick 181 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2015: LHP Danny Young – Round 8, Pick 242 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2015: RHP Taylor Lewis – Round 9, Pick 270 (Atlanta Braves)

2015: 3B Josh Tobias – Round 10, Pick 294 (Philadelphia Phillies)

2015: LHP Bobby Poyner – Round 14, Pick 411 (Boston Red Sox)

2015: RHP Mike Vinson – Round 24, Pick 730 (Detroit Tigers)

2015: RHP Aaron Rhodes – Round 28, Pick 855 (Los Angeles Angels)

2014: C Taylor Gushue – Round 4, Pick 131 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2014: RHP Justin Shafer – Round 8, Pick 234 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2014: RHP Karsten Whitson – Round 11, Pick 344 (Boston Red Sox)

2014: 2B Casey Turgeon – Round 24, Pick 735 (St. Louis Cardinals)

2014: RHP Ryan Harris – Round 26, Pick 794 (Boston Red Sox)

2014: RHP Keenan Kish – Round 34, Pick 1025 (Cincinnati Reds)

2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

2013: LHP Daniel Gibson – Round 7, Pick 210 (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2013: OF Taylor Ratliff – Round 13, Pick 390 (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2013: RHP Johnny Magliozzi – Round 17, Pick 506 (New York Mets)

2013: SS Cody Dent – Round 22, Pick 676 (Washington Nationals)

2013: OF Jeff Driskel – Round 29, Pick 863 (Boston Red Sox)

2013: RHP Karsten Whitson – Round 37, Pick 1126 (Washington Nationals)

2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

2012: SS Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros)

2012: LHP Steven (Paco) Rodriguez – Round 2, Pick 82 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2012: RHP Austin Maddox – Round 3, Pick 118 (Boston Red Sox)

2012: OF Preston Tucker – Round 7, Pick 219 (Houston Astros)

2012: RHP Hudson Randall – Round 7, Pick 244 (Detroit Tigers)

2012: OF Daniel Pigott – Round 9, Pick 292 (Cincinnati Reds)

2012: RHP Greg Larson – Round 20, Pick 631 (Boston Red Sox)

2011: LHP Nick Maronde – Round 3, Pick 104 (Los Angeles Angels)

2011: RHP Anthony DeSclafani – Round 6, Pick 199 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2011: RHP Alex Panteliodis – Round 9, Pick 282 (New York Mets)

2011: RHP Tommy Toledo – Round 11, Pick 341 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2011: 2B Josh Adams – Round 13, Pick 403 (Florida Marlins)

2011: 1B/OF Preston Tucker – Round 16, Pick 498 (Colorado Rockies)

2011: C Ben McMahan – Round 23, Pick 701 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2011: RHP Matt Campbell – Round 24, Pick 751 (Philadelphia Phillies)

2011: RHP Greg Larson – Round 29, Pick 885 (Los Angeles Angels)

2011: OF Bryson Smith – Round 34, Pick 1045 (Cincinnati Reds)

2011: OF Tyler Thompson – Round 46, Pick 1387 (Washington Nationals)

2010: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 4, Pick 119 (Kansas City Royals)

2010: OF Matt den Dekker – Round 5, Pick 152 (New York Mets)

2010: RHP Tommy Toledo – Round 32, Pick 975 (Minnesota Twins)

2010: C Hampton Tignor – Round 36, Pick 1104 (Los Angeles Angels)

2010: RHP Justin Poovey – Round 41, Pick 1254 (Los Angeles Angels)

2010: RHP Matt Campbell – Round 43, Pick 1297 (Cincinnati Reds)

2009: RHP Billy Bullock – Round 2, Pick 70 (Minnesota Twins)

2009: OF Avery Barnes – Round 11, Pick 331 (Colorado Rockies)

2009: LHP Tony Davis – Round 12, Pick 372 (Minnesota Twins)

2009: OF Matt den Dekker – Round 16, Pick 475 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2009: RHP Patrick Keating – Round 20, Pick 602 (Kansas City Royals)

2009: C Buddy Munroe – Round 22, Pick 672 (Minnesota Twins)

2009: LHP Stephen Locke – Round 22, Pick 681 (Los Angeles Angels)

2009: SS Mike Mooney – Round 23, Pick 686 (Baltimore Orioles)

2009: OF Riley Cooper – Round 25, Pick 754 (Texas Rangers)

2009: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 50, Pick 1513 (Chicago White Sox)

2008: SS Cole Figueroa – Round 6, Pick 195 (San Diego Padres)

2008: OF Avery Barnes – Round 40, Pick 1201 (Washington Nationals)

2008: RHP Josh Edmondson – Round 41, Pick 1249 (Los Angeles Angels)

















