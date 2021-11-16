Homecoming for Jadarrius Perkins

This Saturday will be a homecoming of sorts for Florida cornerback Jadarrius Perkins. The junior college transfer spent his first two years in college at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (where he played with Diwun Black) before transferring to Missouri.

Perkins spent just one spring in Columbia before realizing it wasn't the right fit.

"My first day it was snowing. It wasn’t a good feeling. I’m from Mississippi; I’m not used to the snow," Perkins said of his first day in Columbia, Missouri last spring. "That was my first time ever seeing the snow. That was overwhelming, for real.”

Although he went through just one spring in CoMo, Perkins made friends on Missouri's team and has stayed in contact with them since he left for Gainesville.

“Awww man, we’ve been talking since I left. Those my guys back there. Since I arrived at Florida we've been talking," He said. " It’s going to be a really fun game. I’m looking forward to being in Columbia again.”

Perkins began the season behind Tre'Vez Johnson at Florida's Star position. The junior appeared as a reserve defensive back in nine games to open the season before earning a start against Samford. Perkins is 10th on the Gators with 25 tackles this season. He also has two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. It's been a learning process for the junior college product. Learning a whole new playbook and position have taken time but heading into the 11th game of the season has brought a new sense of understanding of the playbook and comfort level on the field.

"I’m starting to get a grasp of the defense. Things have been kind of like shaky lately like people say it’s been kind of shaky lately. But I feel like I’m handling it well," Perkins said. "Every day I’m approaching it and trying to prepare the right way and become better and become a pro at the things I’m doing in my preparation style. Just the main thing is preparing the right way and being ready to like make my calls and make a play whenever it’s my time to make a play.”

The Gators and Tigers are both looking to secure a bowl game this week. Both teams are 5-5 on the season, needing to secure one more win to gain bowl eligibility. A loss this week would mean the Gators would need a win over Florida State in the season's final week to earn a bowl bid, while Missouri faces Arkansas in its final game of the season.

Perkins wants a win this week for many reasons. First, bragging rights over his former teammates. Second, his loyalty to Christian Robinson and Dan Mullen, and finally a chance to get another SEC win and one more game in the form of a bowl bid with his new teammates.

"Things are not going the way we expected," he said. "But we just got to continue to fight. Adversity happens. Like Coach Mullen said, we’re going to fight and continue to play and try to play to the Gator Standard. That’s what we’re all about.”