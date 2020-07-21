GatorsTerritory - Homegrown: Mullen ends UF's decade-long drought of Gainesville signees

Former Florida coach Urban Meyer once told the media that a nightmare scenario for his program would be a standout local athlete signing elsewhere and then coming back to beat the Gators. Each one of Steve Spurrier’s 12 teams at UF featured at least one scholarship player from Gainesville, Fla. After Meyer’s 2008 class included GHS defensive end Earl Okine, Florida’s third 352 signee in five years, the football program signed just one hometown product over a 10-year period (GHS receiver Chris Thompson in 2013). That drought ended under coach Dan Mullen and his staff, who’ve landed back-to-back Gainesville recruits in the last two cycles: Buchholz WR Trent Whittemore and Eastside QB Anthony Richardson. In the coming years, UF’s passing game could feature an Alachua County connection for the first time since Doug Johnson and Travis McGriff were setting school records in 1998. In a three-part series this week, Gators Territory will look at how Mullen recruits his own backyard and profile Whittemore (Wednesday) and Richardson (Thursday). Up first, Mullen’s approach and thoughts on homegrown talent and perspective from former Florida WR Chris Doering and the high school coaches for Whittemore and Richardson about local athletes trying to make it to UF. ***

Former Gator Chris Doering set the SEC record for most career receiving touchdowns (31). (Getty Images)

SEC Network analyst and former Florida wide receiver Chris Doering did some housecleaning during the COVID-19 shutdown and stumbled upon a box of old newspapers. Inside were articles and cutouts from his playing days, including one sports section that featured the Gainesville Sun’s All-Area Team. Doering’s son, Tyson, noticed a familiar face. “Hey, there’s Coach Whit,” Tyson said, referring to his head coach at Buchholz. In the photo, he was Bobcats wideout Mark Whittemore. “Mark and I were the all-area receivers in 1990,” Doering said. “We were friends, came out of high school the same year. So I’ve known Mark forever and think very highly of him.” Doering was a star player for PK Yonge, while Whittemore shined at Buchholz. The two trained together during the offseason. “He and I would actually work out a little bit in the summers,” Whittemore said. “That was back before everybody was 24/7 football. But I remember how good Chris was. He’s one of the great ones to put on the Gator uniform.” Whittemore earned the same opportunity Doering did: a preferred walk-on spot with the Gators. His father, Mark Whittemore Sr., ran track at Florida before being drafted to fight in Vietnam, and his uncle and grandfather attended UF as well. Whittemore chose a different path, committing instead to Central Florida. As a senior in 1994, he became a dynamic duo with Knights WR David Rhodes. “I decided instead to take the scholarship to UCF, and so thankful that I made that decision,” Whittemore said. “I enjoyed that experience of being a Knight down in Orlando. But living here in Gainesville and playing football, I definitely dreamed about playing in the Swamp.” Doering decided to pay his way to pursue that same dream, going from walk-on to star receiver at UF. He is one of several 352 products who played for the Gators during the Spurrier era, including brothers Willie and Terry Jackson, Johnson, McGriff and Mike Peterson, who was born in Gainesville and attended Santa Fe High. Florida’s 1995 class included Jackson, McGriff and Peterson, all of whom were drafted in 1999. Their success was huge for the area, Doering said, because it gave the youth more local players to look up to. “When I was kid, it was a rarity when somebody from PK Yonge or Buchholz made it to UF,” Doering said. “You kind of looked at those players like, ‘If they can do it, so can I.’ It’s almost like they were an inspiration doing something that really hadn’t been done that frequently. “Willie Jackson coming out in ’89, they offered him really late. I had to walk on. So for a long time, we were just overlooked. But let’s be honest, it’s a long shot for anybody to go play at Florida. They’re signing 25 guys in the whole country. It’s pretty far-fetched, but it really seemed even further for us Gainesville guys.” Cedderick Daniels was the co-defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Gainesville High, his alma mater, when Chris Thompson went through his recruitment in the Class of 2013. The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver camped at UF several times in hopes earning a scholarship offer, but kept coming up short. “It was a headache, honestly,” Daniels said. “You watch a kid go to camp year in and year out, destroy it every time and not get an offer. I remember being there with him and Stefon Diggs at the same Friday Night Lights camp in 2011. Chris showed out and ran a 4.37 at the camp. We thought it was going to happen that night.”

Chris Thompson working out at Florida's Friday Night Lights in 2012. (The Alligator)