Former coach Urban Meyer once told the media that a nightmare scenario for his program would be a standout local athlete signing elsewhere and then coming back to beat the Gators.

Each one of Steve Spurrier’s 12 teams at Florida featured at least one scholarship player from Gainesville, Fla.

After Meyer’s 2008 class included GHS defensive end Earl Okine, UF’s third 352 signee in five years, the football program signed just one hometown product over a 10-year period (GHS receiver Chris Thompson in 2013).

That drought ended under coach Dan Mullen and his staff, who’ve landed back-to-back Gainesville recruits in the last two cycles: Buchholz WR Trent Whittemore and Eastside QB Anthony Richardson.

In the coming years, Florida’s passing game could feature an Alachua County connection for the first time since Doug Johnson and Travis McGriff were setting school records in 1998.

In a three-part series this week, Gators Territory looks at how Mullen recruits his own backyard (Tuesday) and profiles Whittemore (Wednesday) and Richardson.

He is UF's first scholarship quarterback from Gainesville in more than two decades. His recruitment was described as "tricky" by Mullen, who had to regain Richardson's pledge after an out-of-state program tried to poach him from his hometown school.

