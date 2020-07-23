Homegrown: No place like home for Richardson after 'tricky' recruitment
Former coach Urban Meyer once told the media that a nightmare scenario for his program would be a standout local athlete signing elsewhere and then coming back to beat the Gators.
Each one of Steve Spurrier’s 12 teams at Florida featured at least one scholarship player from Gainesville, Fla.
After Meyer’s 2008 class included GHS defensive end Earl Okine, UF’s third 352 signee in five years, the football program signed just one hometown product over a 10-year period (GHS receiver Chris Thompson in 2013).
That drought ended under coach Dan Mullen and his staff, who’ve landed back-to-back Gainesville recruits in the last two cycles: Buchholz WR Trent Whittemore and Eastside QB Anthony Richardson.
In the coming years, Florida’s passing game could feature an Alachua County connection for the first time since Doug Johnson and Travis McGriff were setting school records in 1998.
In a three-part series this week, Gators Territory looks at how Mullen recruits his own backyard (Tuesday) and profiles Whittemore (Wednesday) and Richardson.
He is UF's first scholarship quarterback from Gainesville in more than two decades. His recruitment was described as "tricky" by Mullen, who had to regain Richardson's pledge after an out-of-state program tried to poach him from his hometown school.
***
Former Eastside coach Cedderick Daniels first met Dan Mullen after his hiring at Florida.
Mullen came by the high school and told Daniels he would be recruiting the area. Someone was already in his crosshairs.
“Coach Mullen goes, ‘I heard you got a guy',” Daniels recalled. “So they already knew about Ant.”
That’s the nickname for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who had just completed his sophomore season with the Rams at the time. Mullen eventually got his guy after a strategic scholarship offer (more on that below) and some indecisiveness during Richardson’s recruitment.
He’s the first quarterback UF has signed from within the city limits since Chris Stephens in 1999.
