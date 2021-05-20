HOOPS: Gators, USF to square off for first time in nearly two decades

It has been 19 years since the University of Florida men's basketball program competed against South Florida on the hardwood, but that will be changing next season.

According to the university, Mike White's program is set to compete in the Orange Bowl Classic and will square off against the Bulls on Dec. 18. The event also features a matchup between Florida State and UCF. Action will take place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

The Gators boast an 18-5 all-time record vs. the Bulls. They swept a home-and-home series during the 2001-02 seasons but have only competed against the AAC program twice since then. Prior to that, the Sunshine State programs played annually from 1981-96.

Tip-off time and television information will be made available at a date to be determined.

