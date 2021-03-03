GatorsTerritory - Hoops Preview: Missouri at Florida

The day after Mike White celebrates his 44th birthday, the Gators will finally come back to the Stephen O’ Connell Center to square off against the Missouri Tigers after logging back-to-back road games against Kentucky and Auburn.

UF is coming in hot and hoping to extend its winning streak to four games, as well as secure its spot as the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Florida also has another streak on the line in this one, as they are currently 4-0 all-time at home against Missouri. The Gators need to tread lightly though because the Tigers have a lot of quality wins. They have beaten Illinois, Oregon, Arkansas and Tennessee and were No. 10 in the AP rankings earlier in the season.

The last time UF met with this squad it didn’t end well for the Gators. The final score was 91-75, with Missouri scoring 40 of their points in the paint and shooting 63% from behind the arc. Not much has changed and Missouri is still a fast-paced team as well.

UF will need to showcase a high-intensity offensive attack, as well as keep Missouri in check down low.

Of other note, Tre Mann won SEC Player of the Week after his string of performances vs Auburn and Kentucky, but crazy enough, he is the one and the only Gator since 1970 to lead the program in scoring and rebounding in back-to-back road games that ended in a win.

Mann will need to keep up the good work leading his team this week because there is no doubt this squad will be coming for blood late in the season.