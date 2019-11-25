Gators forward Keyontae Johnson earned his first-career SEC honor on Monday afternoon, as he was named the SEC Player of the Week.

Over the weekend, the sophomore was tabbed as the MVP of the Charleston Classic after averaging 16.3 points and eight rebounds in victories over Miami, Xavier and St. Joseph's. He shot at least 60 percent from the field in each game as well.

Florida's trio of victories marked the program's first holiday tournament title in a decade.

During Thursday's matchup with St. Joseph's, Johnson recorded his first double-double performance of the season and fifth of his career behind a career-high 22 points. He also posted a pair of blocks to go along with 12 rebounds.

Johnson then followed that up with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a lopsided victory over the Hurricanes.

Johnson, who is averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds on the season, constructed a similar outing in the championship game vs. No. 18 Xavier, recording 15 points and five rebounds.

Florida, which is now ranked 24th in the latest AP Top 25, is back in action this Friday against Marshall. Tipoff from the Stephen C. O'Connell Center is slated for 9:00 p.m. EST, with the SEC Network televising the action.

