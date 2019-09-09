TRENDING UP:

QB Feleipe Franks

Efficient; that is the key word to sum up Franks' performance against UT Martin. Not only did the redshirt junior rack up 270 yards and two touchdowns, but he also completed an eye-popping 25-of-27 passes. There were times when Franks put a little too much air on the ball and didn't lead his receivers, especially underneath, but his stat line speaks for itself. Franks has no problem checking down to the running backs, and did a nice job of going through his progressions and improvising at times as well. He also accounted for 37 yards on the ground, with a long of 22. Possessing a 6-foot-6, 227-pound frame, Franks picks up steam in the open field and showed the ability to redirect when needed as well. You can tell Franks is brimming with confidence and it comes at a perfect time with SEC play kicking into gear this week.

DB Shawn Davis

You have to love Davis' hard-nosed, relentless style in the back end of the defense. Against UT Martin, the Miami native showed that pop at the point of attack and closed on the ball in a hurry. His acceleration downhill was on full display, resulting in a team-high six tackles. Davis recorded a tackle for loss early in the first quarter as well. Davis' aggressive style can result in hit or miss situations, but he did a good job of containing and playing with technique. Regardless of who the opponent is, Davis is a fun player to watch who plays with a whole lot of passion. Davis showcased some maturity on Saturday evening and will be counted upon in Lexington.

DE Jabari Zuniga

Zuniga entered the season as one of the more established defenders on UF's roster, and it is certainly looking that way through two games. With limited snaps to work with against UT Martin, Zuniga still mananged to record 1.5 sacks, raising his number to three on the season. He also accounted for four pressures in Saturday's 45-0 victory. Zuniga was relentless against the 'Canes and was a headache to contain when going against redshirt freshman John Campbell. That was a mismatch from the get-go, and now all Zuniga continues to do is raise his stock nationally. The Peach State native accounted for 6.5 sacks a season ago, so he's nearly halfway there through just a couple of games. With Jonathan Greenard starting opposite of him, along with several backups proving their worth as well, Zuniga should have plenty of opportunities before closing the book on his Gators career.

DT Kyree Campbell

Campbell started all 11 games he participated in a season ago, and is well on his way to surpassing that success after making a splash against both Miami and UT Martin. Through two games at nose tackle, Campbell has racked up 10 tackles, including four solo, one sack and a forced fumble. Six of those tackles came against the Hurricanes and Campbell was seen in the backfield quite a bit that game, so he stepped up when needed the most. Against the 'Canes, Campbell was also flagged for a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that eventually led to six points. However, through two games, Campbell has been one of the bright spots on Todd Grantham's defense.

OT Stone Forsythe

There might be some mixed reviews with Forsythe, and understandably so. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle has recorded four penalties through two weeks, with two holding calls coming against UT Martin. However, according to Pro Football Focus, Forsythe was also the nation's fourth-highest-graded offensive linemen last week, posting a grade of 93.0. On 67 pass-blocking snaps through two games, the former three-star prospect has only allowed one hurry as well. Many questions continue to surround the unit as a whole, especially in regards to run blocking, but Forsythe has been a pleasant surprise considering UF replaced both offensive tackles from a season ago. Forsythe also did a nice job of getting out in space and creating lanes on the perimeter. SEC play is around the corner and the first-year starter will be tested once again. Some questions still remain.

Honorable Mention:

RB Lamical Perine

Perine hasn't necessarily lit the world on fire over the first few weeks, but it's difficult to look past his hard-nosed toughness and versatility. He provides Franks with a safety net underneath but also does a nice job of pumping his legs and fighting for extra yardage. You also have to consider what Perine is working with in the trenches. Pass protection hasn't been a huge problem so far, but there hasn't been much of a push on the ground. Perine has done a good job of turning nothing into something, showcasing grit and a willingness to do whatever helps the team. He's been fairly reliable in pass protection as well. I'm not saying Perine deserves a game ball, but his effort and well-rounded skill set is not going unnoticed, especially amongst his coaches and teammates.

WR Trevon Grimes