News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 19:06:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Hot and Cold: Who is trending up after the Gators' win against the Vols

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
@JacquieFran_
Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- No. 9 Florida remains perfect on the year after beating Tennessee 34-3 on Saturday. The Gators had a few players standout in their latest win, however, some fell short of expect...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}