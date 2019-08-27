1. LB Ventrell Miller

There were several bright spots in Florida's front-seven, but linebacker Ventrell Miller arguably made the biggest splash of all. Miller accounted for a pair of sacks in first half, but turned heads with his ability in open field as well.

The Polk County native arrived in Gainesville with a reputation for producing pad-popping hits, and that hasn't changed, but he's slowly transforming into a more well-rounded player as well. He showed terrific closing speed on a play in the flats and made sure not to over-pursue as well.

Miller also chipped in with a pass deflection and was one of a handful of UF defenders who elevated their game on tonight's national stage.

2. BUCK Jonathan Greenard

Both squads rolled out a whole lot of inexperience at offensive tackle this evening; the difference, though, is Miami sent out a pair of freshmen against two highly-regarded defenders who happen to be seniors as well.

One of those established Gators is Jonathan Greenard, who found himself in the backfield quite often this evening. The grad-transfer accounted for six tackles and 1.5 sacks, but the stat sheet doesn't necessarily reflect his impact. Greenard nearly brought down Jarren Williams for another sack in the first half before the QB slipped free and was eventually brought down by Jabari Zuniga.

Greenard's passion and motor were difficult not to notice as well. The Gators boast one of the SEC's premier tandems at defensive end and that was evident in Orlando.

3. BUCK Jeremiah Moon

Dan Mullen and company always tell reporters not to pay attention on who starts but who finishes the game for the Gators. Well Jeremiah Moon was trusted to finish the game. The Alabama native did just that by closing the game out by hitting Williams as he threw on fourth down.

Moon contributed with two quarterback hurries and two solo tackles. He helped Florida's pass rush find success against Miami.

4. WR Josh Hammond

Whether it's extending the field or coming up big on a crucial third down, Hammond should be assigned the nickname of Mr. Reliable.

Many will remember his 65-yard catch that helped set up the go-ahead touchdown from Feleipe Franks, but Hammond accounted for two additional first down grabs as well. After snagging his first pass of the season, Hammond then broke free from a defender to add an additional handful of yards for the first down.

Hammond is known for his consistency and did a great job of making some difficult grabs this evening, especially on UF's side of the field. He is not the fastest or biggest receiver on the depth chart, but could be the most important in terms of week-to-week production.

5. DE Jabari Zuniga

In my opinion, the top matchup to monitor heading into the evening involved Zuniga and redshirt-freshman offensive tackle, John Campbell, and it's safe to say the Gators came out on the winning end of that battle.

Zuniga was a headache to contain at the snap of the ball and played a significant factor in the multiple false start penalties Campbell was responsible for. He showed some nice finesse to go along with his sheer power and did a nice job of pursuing until the whistle is blown as well.

I've always been intrigued by Zuniga's run-stopping ability and effectiveness when setting the edge, but tonight's performance featured more than that.

The Peach State native was responsible for six tackles, three tackles and 1.5 sacks