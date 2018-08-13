Houston, Miller hungry for the season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It was the hit that was heard across campus on Saturday. During 11-on-11 work, linebacker James Houston ran up the middle, just as running back Adarius Lemons tried to step through a gap. Houston sent Lemons flying back.
"I’ve been lighting Lemons up the last couple of practices," joked Houston. "I know he tweeted that [he hates linebackers] because Ventrell [Miller] knocked his helmet off one practice, but we’ve been giving it to Lemons. Lemons been getting it."
Just a little friendly competition between two Gators, however, Houston's performance has not gone unnoticed - more accurately Houston and Miller's performances this fall camp have been noticed by several team members.
“They are two great linebackers," said linebacker David Reese. "I feel like that’s going to be the future of this defense. I feel like those guys, Ventrell is good in coverage and Houston is also a very fast guys and can get to the ball very quick.”
Both Miller and Houston were suspended last season for their part in the alleged credit card scam that rocked the program. According to the red-shirt freshmen, having to sit out the year was a humbling experience.
"I wanted to be on the field like that, so it humbled me," said Miller. "I feel like it made me a better player."
"I kind of had to grow up a little bit," added Houston. "I had to look at my life and re-evaluate where I was going and how I was thinking and going about things. I feel like I’m a different person. I’m just hungry to play. I haven’t played in like two years. I’m ready to go.”
Houston also sat out his senior season after tearing his ACL - two years without football has left the South Florida native hungry.
**video contains a look at the linebackers**
"We all get together and study the playbook probably every day," said Houston. “I hope to get on the field a lot. My goal is to be a freshman All-American. If I have an opportunity to get on the field, I’m definitely going to be making some plays.”
Houston and Miller have had to adjust to quite a few things on their return, like a new staff. This season the duo are learning a brand new defense under the tutelage of new linebackers coach Christian Robinson.
"Since he a younger guy, he relates more to us, explained Miller. "He does coach us better, so if we make a mistake, we'll go back and he doesn't really yell."
"He understands where we come from, he’s played football," said Houston. "He’s played for [defensive coordinator] Coach [Todd] Grantham, so he knows how we feel and how we go about things. It’s a different mindset he has to players. He just kind of relates to us more.”
"I got a different technique now," said Miller about how his game has changed under Robinson. "Different technique. I feel like I play faster in a sense, too."
The new defense is certainly quicker, however, they both are comfortable in their new roles.
“I love inside. I played it in high school, so it’s a little bit more natural for me," said Houston about his change to inside backer under Grantham. "I just feel like I fly around the ball quicker and am just kind of faster on the field.”
"It's a fast-paced defense. We're coming at you, it's lot of 'we're going to come," said Miller. "It's a lot of stuff going on, lot of schemes and disguises and stuff going on, so yeah."
Miller and Houston have received the seal of approval from one of their own and are ready to receive Gator Nation's approval.
"We're a good LBU group, so I feel like we're going to be the best that ever be."