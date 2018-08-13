GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It was the hit that was heard across campus on Saturday. During 11-on-11 work, linebacker James Houston ran up the middle, just as running back Adarius Lemons tried to step through a gap. Houston sent Lemons flying back.

"I’ve been lighting Lemons up the last couple of practices," joked Houston. "I know he tweeted that [he hates linebackers] because Ventrell [Miller] knocked his helmet off one practice, but we’ve been giving it to Lemons. Lemons been getting it."

Just a little friendly competition between two Gators, however, Houston's performance has not gone unnoticed - more accurately Houston and Miller's performances this fall camp have been noticed by several team members.

“They are two great linebackers," said linebacker David Reese. "I feel like that’s going to be the future of this defense. I feel like those guys, Ventrell is good in coverage and Houston is also a very fast guys and can get to the ball very quick.”

Both Miller and Houston were suspended last season for their part in the alleged credit card scam that rocked the program. According to the red-shirt freshmen, having to sit out the year was a humbling experience.

"I wanted to be on the field like that, so it humbled me," said Miller. "I feel like it made me a better player."

"I kind of had to grow up a little bit," added Houston. "I had to look at my life and re-evaluate where I was going and how I was thinking and going about things. I feel like I’m a different person. I’m just hungry to play. I haven’t played in like two years. I’m ready to go.”

Houston also sat out his senior season after tearing his ACL - two years without football has left the South Florida native hungry.