How did Richardson’s performance against Georgia compare to other QBs?

Due to a combination of remarkable athleticism and impressive early-season performances, Anthony Richardson was saddled with sky-high expectations almost as soon as he stepped onto the field against FAU.

And after erasing a 14-point deficit against LSU with a nearly flawless second-half performance Richardson seemed to close the door on Florida’s quarterback controversy, earning the start Saturday against Georgia.

However, Richardson’s hotly anticipated debut, one that finally satiated the most vocal sects of UF’s fan base, didn’t go as planned.

Florida’s freshman phenom finished the game just 12-20 through the air for a meager 82 yards. Richardson appeared uncomfortable and self-doubting in the pocket Saturday, throwing a pair of costly interceptions and averaging just over four yards per attempt.

“Yeah, we got a lot of things he still has to grow and develop on,'' Mullen said about Richardson. “Overall, he did some things really well and made a couple of errors, as well. But that’s stuff we’ll coach him up and get him better at.”

But while Richardson’s performance didn’t match the future-Heisman hoopla attached to his name, his first start did come against a historically great Georgia defense.

So how do Richardson’s numbers compare to the other quarterbacks that have faced off against Georgia this Sam?

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei finished the Tigers’ Week 1 clash against UGA with his second-lowest passer rating of a disappointing freshman season, going 19-37 through the air and throwing an interception.

Arkansas’ K.J Jefferson, who has averaged more than 200 passing yards per game through the first eight weeks, had a dreadful game against Georgia, managing just eight completions for a paltry 65 yards.

A couple of quarterbacks have found moderate success against the Bulldogs, with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis going 32-42 through the air with two scores and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix racked up more than 200 yards through the air. However, these performances only led to a combined 23 points.

Georgia’s defense stands as one of the best defenses of all-time through the first nine games, allowing the fewest points per game in the last century, third-fewest yards per play since 2004, and the averaging the lowest expected offensive points allowed per play this millennium. Mullen steered clear of these historic comparisons but acknowledged UGA’s excellent defense.

“They have depth, they have some talent on the field and I think they play really hard and their coaches do a good job putting them in position to make plays,” Mullen said about the Bulldogs defense.

Still, while Georgia has proved itself to be the grim reaper for growing quarterbacks, Richardson acquitted himself particularly poorly.

Richardson’s passer rating of 74.4 was the worst performance by an SEC quarterback against the Bulldogs besides Ken Seals, and he looked much worse than Emory Jones after exiting the game with a third quarter injury.

Currently, Florida’s focus will be on monitoring Richardson’s injury status, which Mullen couldn’t comment on after the game, but Richardson will need to prove his pedigree against an elite defense in order to realize his seemingly boundless potential and lead UF out of 8-4 purgatory.



