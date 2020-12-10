GatorsTerritory - How Kyle Trask stacks up with past Heisman winners

How Kyle Trask stacks up with past Heisman winners
Kyle Trask wears Steve Spurrier’s jersey number and Joe Burrow’s former team is coming into town this weekend as he chases down something that both of those men have and something Trask covets.
Kyle Trask’s story has become well-known at this point but that doesn’t make it any less incredible. A two-star quarterback at Manvel High School Trask picked Florida over traditional football powerhouse, Houston Baptist. Tough loss for the Huskies. Trask then sat behind a bevy of quarterbacks so long that he almost finished his undergraduate degree before starting a game.
Since taking over for an injured Feleipe Franks, Trask has been prolific. The former afterthought has led the Gators to a 17-3 record (including the comeback against Kentucky). Trask has completed 69% of his passes (463-671) for 6,144 yards, 62 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He leads the nation in passing touchdowns by eight. He’s one passing touchdown shy of tying Danny Wuerffel's school record, and will certainly surpass that mark and continue on to create distance while extending his new school record. Trask ranks second nationally in passing yards per game (360.3) and fifth in passer rating (193.11), and both those figures are on pace for school records held by Rex Grossman (354.2 in 2001) and Danny Wuerffel (178.4 in 1995).
But we’re not talking about school records. Trask is chasing a trophy and along with it college football immortality. How does he compare to the players also vying for the award this season, as well as along other quarterbacks that have lifted the most coveted trophy in college football?
The 2020 race is seemingly down to four quarterbacks: Trask, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Jones, on the heels of a dominating win over LSU took over as the betting favorite to win the award, while Trask fell to second, with Lawrence and Fields pulling in as distant third and fourth in terms of betting odds.
The Heisman isn’t a career award. It’s about what you have done in a singular season, and quite frankly, it’s an award given almost exclusively to quarterbacks and running backs.
How do these four quarterbacks stack up this season?
|Kyle Trask (9 games)
|Mac Jones (9 games)
|Trevor Lawrence (8 games)
|Justin Fields (5 games)
|
Completions
|
230
|
193
|
173
|
107
|
Attempts
|
322
|
255
|
250
|
137
|
Completion %
|
71.4
|
75.7
|
69.2
|
78.1
|
Passing Yards
|
3,243
|
3,113
|
2,431
|
1,407
|
TDs
|
38
|
27
|
20
|
15
|
INT
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Yards per game
|
360.3
|
345.9
|
303.9
|
281.4
Trask is clearly having the best statistical season among the four quarterbacks left in the race at this point, with Trask and Jones seemingly heading into Atlanta with the chance to win the trophy outright in the SEC Championship game.
Is that fair? Not necessarily, but Dan Mullen knows that these awards aren't always fair.
"I’ve been through it before. Mississippi State was the No. 1 team in the country back in 2014 and Dak Prescott was all this until we lost a game and no one spoke about it again," Mullen said before Florida's game against Tennessee. "I’m hard-pressed to say that a guy that took Mississippi State to No. 1 wouldn’t have been deserving to even be considered a Heisman finalist. It was only teams that had played for a championship that got invited, pretty much."
Trask's numbers on their own outshine the people he's competing against, but it may take another great performance and a win over Alabama in the SEc Championship game to join the other three quarterbacks with a statue outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Those are the odds stacked against him, yet Trask has never really had the odds stacked in his favor, so it probably feels commonplace for the redshirt senior.
How Kyle Trask compares to other Heisman winning quarterbacks
|Player, Team, Year, (conference games played)
|Pass YPG
|Total TD (Passing TD)
|Pass Attempts (per game)
|Completion Percentage
|
Joe Burrow
LSU, 2019, (9)
|
361.0
|
33 (32)
|
311 (34.6)
|
77.2
|
Kyle Trask
Florida, 2020, (9)
|
360.3
|
38 (38)
|
322 (35.8)
|
71.4
|
Sam Bradford Oklahoma, 2008 (9)
|
348.4
|
34 (30)
|
278 (30.9)
|
66.5
|
Chris Weinke
FSU, 2000 (8)
|
347.4
|
24 (24)
|
250 (31.3)
|
65.6
|
Baker Mayfield Oklahoma, 2017, (9)
|
339.0
|
32 (27)
|
264 (29.3)
|
69.7
|
Robert Griffin III Baylor, 2011, (9)
|
337.3
|
31 (23)
|
288 (32.0)
|
68.8
|
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma, 2018 (9)
|
332.7
|
37 (29)
|
247 (27.4)
|
71.7
You can see here that, in terms of pure passing, Trask is putting up more than Heisman worthy numbers and numbers very similar to the 2019 Heisman winner, Joe Burrow.
|Player, Team, Year
|Passing Yards
|Passing TD
|Attempts per TD
|Attempts (per game)
|
Ty Detmer
BYU
1990
|
3,858
|
28
|
14.89
|
417 (46.3)
|
Andre Ware
Houston
1989
|
3,818
|
40
|
11.58
|
463 (51.4)
|
Kyle Trask
Florida
2020
|
3,243
|
38
|
8.47
|
322 (35.8)
|
Baker Mayfield
Oklahoma
2017
|
3,226
|
28
|
9.71
|
272 (30.2)
|
Joe Burrow
LSU
2019
|
3,198
|
33
|
9.06
|
299 (33.2)
|
Robert Griffin III
Baylor
2011
|
3,093
|
29
|
10.41
|
302 (33.6)
|
Sam Bradford
Oklahoma
2008
|
3,086
|
34
|
8.74
|
297 (33.0)
|
Chris Weinke
FSU
2000
|
2,969
|
23
|
13.39
|
308 (34.2)
|Player, Team, Year
|Total TDs
|Passing TD
|Total Yards
|How many Power 5 Opponents
|
Lamar Jackson
Louisville
2016
|
45
|
26
|
3,934
|
7
|
Andre Ware
Houston
1989
|
41
|
40
|
3,799
|
6
|
Kyle Trask
Florida
2020
|
38
|
38
|
3,321
|
9
|
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma
2018
|
38
|
31
|
3,263
|
7
|
Sam Bradford
Oklahoma
2008
|
37
|
34
|
3,087
|
7
|
Joe Burow
LSU
2019
|
36
|
33
|
3,387
|
6
|
Tim Tebow
Florida
2007
|
35
|
21
|
3,826
|
7
Trask has been humble when asked about the award. He's a team-first guy and he'd be the first to tell you he'd rather hold up the College Football Playoff trophy than the Heisman, but having both would be pretty cool.
Trask will have two more opportunities to impress voters and cement his place in college football history.
Not bad for a high school clipboard holder from southeast Texas.