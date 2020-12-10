GatorsTerritory - How Kyle Trask stacks up with past Heisman winners

Kyle Trask wears Steve Spurrier’s jersey number and Joe Burrow’s former team is coming into town this weekend as he chases down something that both of those men have and something Trask covets.

Kyle Trask’s story has become well-known at this point but that doesn’t make it any less incredible. A two-star quarterback at Manvel High School Trask picked Florida over traditional football powerhouse, Houston Baptist. Tough loss for the Huskies. Trask then sat behind a bevy of quarterbacks so long that he almost finished his undergraduate degree before starting a game.

Since taking over for an injured Feleipe Franks, Trask has been prolific. The former afterthought has led the Gators to a 17-3 record (including the comeback against Kentucky). Trask has completed 69% of his passes (463-671) for 6,144 yards, 62 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He leads the nation in passing touchdowns by eight. He’s one passing touchdown shy of tying Danny Wuerffel's school record, and will certainly surpass that mark and continue on to create distance while extending his new school record. Trask ranks second nationally in passing yards per game (360.3) and fifth in passer rating (193.11), and both those figures are on pace for school records held by Rex Grossman (354.2 in 2001) and Danny Wuerffel (178.4 in 1995).

But we’re not talking about school records. Trask is chasing a trophy and along with it college football immortality. How does he compare to the players also vying for the award this season, as well as along other quarterbacks that have lifted the most coveted trophy in college football?

The 2020 race is seemingly down to four quarterbacks: Trask, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Jones, on the heels of a dominating win over LSU took over as the betting favorite to win the award, while Trask fell to second, with Lawrence and Fields pulling in as distant third and fourth in terms of betting odds.

The Heisman isn’t a career award. It’s about what you have done in a singular season, and quite frankly, it’s an award given almost exclusively to quarterbacks and running backs.

How do these four quarterbacks stack up this season?