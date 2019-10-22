Eight games into the 2019 season and there are now five Florida freshmen that are not eligible to redshirt this year.

The NCAA started a new rule in 2018 which allowed players to participate in four games before losing their redshirt. The Gators took full advantage of the rule last season, allowing players like quarterback Emory Jones and wide receiver Jacob Copeland to earn valuable experience and still have their redshirt intact.

At this junction, five Gators freshmen have already passed the mark, with three of these first year players featuring in every single game this season. However, there are a few freshmen that have gained experience and are still eligible for a redshirt.

Here is a quick breakdown of how many games each of the freshmen have played:

Played in more than four games (not redshirt eligible)

DE Khris Bogle – 8 games

LB Mohamoud Diabate – 8 games

CB Kaiir Elam – 8 games

TE Keon Zipperer – 7 games

CB Jaydon Hill- 5 games

Players in less than 4 games or at 4 games

CB Chester Kimbrough - 4 games

LB Tyron Hopper - 2 games

LB Jesiah Pierre - 2 games

OL Ethan White - 2 games

RB Nay’Quan Wright - 2 games

WR Trent Whittemore - 2 games

WR Dionte Marks - 2 games

OL Kingsley Eguakun - 1 game

OL Riley Simonds - 1 game

OL Michael Tarquin - 1 game

DL Lloyd Summerall - 1 game

WR Ja’Markis Weston - 1 game

No Games played

DL Jaelin Humphries

OL William Harrod



