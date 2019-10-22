How many Gators freshmen are en route to redshirt?
Eight games into the 2019 season and there are now five Florida freshmen that are not eligible to redshirt this year.
The NCAA started a new rule in 2018 which allowed players to participate in four games before losing their redshirt. The Gators took full advantage of the rule last season, allowing players like quarterback Emory Jones and wide receiver Jacob Copeland to earn valuable experience and still have their redshirt intact.
At this junction, five Gators freshmen have already passed the mark, with three of these first year players featuring in every single game this season. However, there are a few freshmen that have gained experience and are still eligible for a redshirt.
Here is a quick breakdown of how many games each of the freshmen have played:
Played in more than four games (not redshirt eligible)
DE Khris Bogle – 8 games
LB Mohamoud Diabate – 8 games
CB Kaiir Elam – 8 games
TE Keon Zipperer – 7 games
CB Jaydon Hill- 5 games
Players in less than 4 games or at 4 games
CB Chester Kimbrough - 4 games
LB Tyron Hopper - 2 games
LB Jesiah Pierre - 2 games
OL Ethan White - 2 games
RB Nay’Quan Wright - 2 games
WR Trent Whittemore - 2 games
WR Dionte Marks - 2 games
OL Kingsley Eguakun - 1 game
OL Riley Simonds - 1 game
OL Michael Tarquin - 1 game
DL Lloyd Summerall - 1 game
WR Ja’Markis Weston - 1 game
No Games played
DL Jaelin Humphries
OL William Harrod