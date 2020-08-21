Heading into a season that will be, without a doubt, unlike any other we’ve seen in the past, Gators Territory breaks down how the revised SEC schedules will impact Florida.

Opening With The West

The Gators open their season on the road for the first time since 1987 when they traveled to Miami, but this year's game is against an SEC team. In fact, three of Florida’s first four opponents will be from the West, the first being at Ole Miss. UF last traveled there in 2007 when they topped the Rebels, 30-24, behind Tim Tebow’s career-high 166 rushing yards, a school record for quarterbacks. That marked Florida’s first win in Oxford since 1994. The Gators’ most recent matchup with Ole Miss came in 2015, when they beat the third-ranked Rebels 38-10 in the Swamp. After their home opener against South Carolina in Week 2, the Gators will hit the road again for another SEC West test at Texas A&M. Florida last played in College Station for the Aggies’ first SEC game in 2012, which introduced the league to Johnny Manziel. UF brought home a 20-17 win, but fell short five years later in Jim McElwain’s second to last game as head coach. The Aggies and Gators have faced off just four times, and only twice since A&M joined the Southeastern Conference. Neither team has been able to win consecutive games in the series, and that pattern would hold with a Florida victory this year.

Tigers Won’t Be Tested Before UF

Florida’s third West team in the first four weeks is LSU, one of the more challenging games on the 2020 schedule. UF will be the first real test of the season for the Tigers, who lost 13 players — including five first-rounders — to the NFL draft. They host Mississippi State for their season opener, travel to Vanderbilt in Week 2 and then return home to play Missouri. All three opponents had losing records in SEC play last season, including a 1-7 mark from Vanderbilt. MSU and Mizzou, meanwhile, both have brand new coaches in Mike Leach and Eliah Drinkwitz. This means the defending national champs will be heading into the Florida game with what should be three easy wins under their belt and potentially a false sense of confidence. LSU lost its prolific offensive coordinator, record-setting quarterback and several experienced starters, and a matchup with the Gators will be a different animal than their first three opponents.

Aggies Face Alabama First

Before Florida visits College Station on Oct. 10, the Aggies will travel to Tuscaloosa the week prior to face SEC powerhouse Alabama. The Crimson Tide are on a seven-game win streak against Texas A&M — beating former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher twice — that will likely continue this season. Fisher’s team lost by three scores in both contests. Week 2 of the 2020 season presents another tall task for his Aggies, although they should have the advantage at quarterback with Kellen Mond vs. Alabama's Mac Jones. Regardless, this is a game that will leave A&M beatdown and tired before hosting the Gators. The Aggies could use the probable loss to Bama as motivation, but it will likely kill their confidence ahead of another top-10 matchup.

So Does Georgia

UGA also now has the mighty Crimson Tide on its schedule prior to the annual rivalry with Florida. Saban has won five straight against the Bulldogs, including the last two games against his former defensive coordinator, Kirby Smart. The Tide won 26-23 in the 2017 national title game after Georgia built a 13-point first-half lead but fell in overtime. The next year, UGA blew another first-half lead in a 35-28 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. In relation to the matchup with UF, the Bulldogs may come to Jacksonville with a loss already on their record. That scenario would make Florida-Georgia a must-win game for them if they want to realize their championship aspirations. Despite winning three in a row against the Gators, an unsuccessful trip to Tuscaloosa could put the pressure on UGA to keep its rivalry streak — and playoff hopes — alive.

Closing At Rocky Top