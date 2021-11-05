How to watch, stream, listen to Florida at South Carolina

Online radio: Streaming on the web, etc.

• Florida and South Carolina face off in Columbia for the 21st time in their 42nd all-time meeting overall.

• The Gators enter with a 29-9-3 record in the series and are 24-6 against the Gamecocks dating back through 1964.

• UF head coach Dan Mullen is 4-2 (3-0 at UF) vs. South Carolina in his career.

The only SEC teams he has beaten more times without a loss during his UF tenure are Tennessee (4-0) and Vanderbilt (4-0).

• Mullen and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer have met five total times with Mullen owning a 3-2 record. Saturday’s game will mark the first as head coaches.

• They first squared off as assistants in 2005, when Mullen was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Florida and Beamer the cornerbacks coach for Mississippi State. The Gators defeated the Bulldogs, 35-9, in The Swamp.

• The two faced each other in 2007 and 2008 with the Gators taking both games, 51-31 (Columbia) and 56-6 (Gainesville).

• In 3 games vs. USC under Mullen, UF has outscored USC, 111-82 (+9.7 PPG), and out-gained USC, 1,230 yards to 1,102 yards (+42.7 YPG).

» This includes a 601-481 rush yard advantage (+120, +40 YPG) and 629-612 pass yard advantage (+17, +5.7 YPG) for UF.

Florida’s 1,941 rush yards is its most through eight games since 2009 (2,018) and second-most since 1990.

UF’s 6.1 rushing yards per carry is on pace to set a school record, while its 242.6 rush YPG is on track to rank sixth all-time.