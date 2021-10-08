How to watch, stream, listen to Florida vs Vanderbilt

It's homecoming week in Gainesville and the weeklong festivities will culminate in the 55th all-time meeting between Florida and Vanderbilt.

The Gators are coming off of a tough loss that sent them spiraling down 10 spots in the Associated Press Poll, while Vanderbilt held on to beat UCONN last weekend in Nashville.

Florida is looking to get back on track with a win this week before a difficult stretch in the schedule that includes a trip to Baton Rouge and the Cocktail Party in Jacksonville against the Georgia Bulldogs.