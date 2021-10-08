How to watch, stream, listen to Florida vs Vanderbilt
It's homecoming week in Gainesville and the weeklong festivities will culminate in the 55th all-time meeting between Florida and Vanderbilt.
The Gators are coming off of a tough loss that sent them spiraling down 10 spots in the Associated Press Poll, while Vanderbilt held on to beat UCONN last weekend in Nashville.
Florida is looking to get back on track with a win this week before a difficult stretch in the schedule that includes a trip to Baton Rouge and the Cocktail Party in Jacksonville against the Georgia Bulldogs.
How to watch, stream, listen
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville
When: noon, Saturday, Oct. 9
Time: Noon
TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network)
Stream: WatchESPN
Radio: WRUF (98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 374)
Online radio: WRUF.com
Notes
Dan Mullen is 5-0 (3-0 at UF) against Vanderbilt in his career, which is tied with Tennessee (5-0) for his best overall record against an SEC opponent.
The last time these two teams faced off in Gainesville was on Nov. 9, 2019, with Florida defeating Vanderbilt, 56-0. This was the last time Florida shut out an opponent (zero in last 20 games, third and most recent shutout under Mullen). Florida’s 56-0 win in 2019 represents the team’s largest margin of victory in any game since the 2014 season opener vs. Eastern Michigan (65-0) and UF’s largest vs. an SEC opponent since beating Kentucky, 63-5, in 2008.
In three games vs. Vanderbilt under Mullen, UF has outscored the Commodores, 131-44 (+87, +29.0 PPG), while out-gaining them, 1,722 yards to 870 yards (+852, +284 YPG). This includes a 123.3 rush YPG and 160.7 pass YPG advantage.
UF holds a 42-10-2 record in the series and has won seven-straight vs. Vandy including victories in 29 of the last 30 meetings dating back to 1989.