GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jalen Hudson sent one group text after Florida found out it's NCAA tournament fate: to former AAU teammates and current Nevada standouts Caleb and Cody Martin.

"I sent them the ‘eyes’ emoji, and they both responded immediately," said Hudson. “One of them said ‘yes sir’, one of them said ‘let’s get it. It’s going to be fun.”

"As soon as he saw the name pop up that we were playing us, he sent me emojis, me and Cody, and I've been talking to him throughout the year and that's my boy," said Nevada's Caleb Martin.

"They're like family," said the Florida senior guard.

"I got a lot of love for him, but whenever we play we can't be friends," joked Caleb.

The trio played together in AAU for four years and then played against each other twice in the ACC, when Hudson was at Virginia Tech and the Martin twins were at NC State. They split those meetings

"We're really close with Jalen," said Caleb. "Our first memory is playing in AAU, Team Loaded, with him and I forget exactly we met, but I just know that our coach used to call him a primadonna all the time, because he has to get going."

Hudson needed some time to get going this season.

The 6-foot-6 guard had his fair share of highs and lows this year but has picked up the pace at the right time for the Gators. The Virginia native has scored in double figures in eight of Florida's last nine games.He has averaged 15.3 points during that time.

"He is at his own pace. He's a relaxed, chill dude and it would take him a few minutes to get going in the first half, but once he did he was really smooth," added Caleb. "He was dabbing lose balls and really gritty, so they didn't understand how Jalen worked at first. That's our guy."

"He's been really locked in from a scouting report standpoint, from a schematic standpoint, even with game huddles," said Florida head coach Mike White. "Jalen's really stepped up with how vocal he's being and how engaged he is, especially defensively. He's made a big jump, and I think it's carried over to him getting more minutes and doing more offensively."

"He's a pro," added Cody Martin "He's got size. He's athletic. He can really play, can shoot the ball well. I don't know, I think it's going to be really, really fun and it's going to be really competitive and we haven't got to see him in a while.

"The last time we saw him was going through the process of the NBA workouts. It's been nice to keep in touch throughout the season and we got a little text and it's going to be good to see him and once we get on the court all that goes out the window."

Meanwhile the Martin twins have had a great season for the Wolf Pack.

The brothers have averaged a combined 30.9 points per game, 9.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists. Caleb leads the team with 19.2 points, while brother Cody, averages 11.7 points.

“One of them is more of a scorer, Caleb Martin," said Hudson. "If I were to compare him to somebody I would compare him to kind of like a Bryce Brown from Auburn. He puts up a lot of shots, he’s kind of a volume guy. Once he gets hot it’s super hard to kind of slow him down. And they’re both 6-foot-7, super long.

“Very versatile. Talented. Great feel. Both of them just have a great feel," said White about the brothers. "Good basketball players who are good at a lot. They’ve obviously played together a long time and play well off of each other. They’re really good."

"Cody’s more of like a point guard, more of a passer. When we were younger, he actually played the 4, so if he feels like he has a smaller guy on him he may try and actually post up, because he did that when we were younger. They’re both super versatile. Cody doesn’t shoot the 3 as well as Caleb, but they’re very good players, very, very good players. I think they’ll play at the next level for sure.”

This will be the rubber match between the two sides.

Prior to the game the trio can be as close as family but as soon as the game tips off, all bets are off.

“It’s going to be super exciting, they’re super competitive," said Hudson. "But it’s going to be a war, obviously. Especially at this time in the season. We have to win or we’re coming back here."

"Somebody's gotta win," said Cody.

"It’s going to be a battle with my boys," said Hudson. "It’s going to be fun.”