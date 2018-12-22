The Gators cruised to the 77-56 win over FGCU on Saturday, after Hudson netted 14 points and six rebounds, earning MVP honors at the Orange Bowl Classic.

After missing ten consecutive three-pointers, Hudson was able to connect on four in the win over Florida Gulf Coast.

The Gators started the game hot securing a 12-point lead but soon found itself in trouble after freshman guard Andrew Nembhard was forced to sit down after picking up his second foul.

Mike White saw his team's lead shrink. The Eagles went on a 14-3 run, cutting Florida's lead down to 26-22 at the under-4 timeout.

UF quickly regrouped coming out of the break. Florida put together a 23-5 run through the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half to create a 22-point lead after Noah Locke connected on three three-pointers in the beginning of the second half.

The freshman led all scorers with 15 points, including five threes, while Kevarrius Hayes added 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

Although this was a game that the offense came to life, with Florida finishing the game with 11 three-pointers, the Gators defense also did not give away much to to FGCU. The Eagles were held to just 39 percent shooting from the floor and only finished the evening with two treys, shooting just 14 point from beyond the arc.

This game ultimately will be remembered because of Hudson's emergence, and how White was patient with the senior guard.

Hudson had a turnover and bad defensive sequence to tip off the game. Usually White would have benched the Virginia native, however, on Saturday, the head coach decided to let Hudson play.

Not only did this decision allow Florida's offense to spark but it allowed Hudson to break through.

Florida will now turn its attention to finding redemption. White's men will face Butler on Dec. 29, a team that beat them 61-54 on Nov. 23 at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

That game will tip off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.