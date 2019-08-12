GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- John Huggins was dismissed from the Gators program on Saturday. Two days later, Florida head coach Dan Mullen told reporters that the decision was made after the defensive back failed to leave up to expectations.

“Not living up to what we expect of the Gator standard," Mullen stated on Monday.

Huggins missed all of preseason camp due to what Mullen and Florida described as a "family issue"

Huggins was accused of allegedly choking a female tutor back in Oct, 2018. He was not charged, however, he did not play for five games. Last Tuesday, Mullen told reporters that, that situation "was handled" internally and that his latest absence was not connected to those events.

Fast forward less than a week later and Huggins is not longer part of the team and is in the NCAA transfer portal.

RELATED STORY: Insider notes on Gators' second scrimmage

"It was evolving," said Mullen when he was asked about what changed in regards to Huggins' status. "There were things we were looking at him having to do. It was a constant process.”

Mullen says this was a football program decision and the university was not involved in the decision to dismiss Huggins from the program.

This has been a hard few months, year for Florida. Since Mullen's arrival, the Gators has had five incidents of violence against women, four of them connected to a UF player. However, to be fair to the Gators head coach and the program. None of the five accused remain on campus.

“I’m comfortable with me, and I’m comfortable with how we run a program,'" said Mullen. "People outside are going to have their opinion on me I’m sure good or bad. I don’t pay much attention to it.”

Huggins' departure does leave some questions concerning Florida's depth in the secondary.

“Next guy’s got to step up," said Mullen. "I’m concerned with the depth on our entire roster. You’re always concerned with the depth on your roster going into the season. I think you see most teams that have great years tend to stay healthy. I think that’s such a huge aspect of it. So for us staying healthy allows you to have a better season. And to me that’s such a huge challenge because you’re trying to control, you’re trying to put guys in good situations to stay healthy. But stuff happens.”