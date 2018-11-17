GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- This is not a season-making win for Florida; it was a program building win.

"A lot of young guys got opportunities to get into the game," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen. "A lot of teaching moments for those guys with what it's like when you're a factor now, when you're not just cheering from the sidelines."

Almost 40 first year or second year players played on Saturday in the Gators' 63-10 win over the Vandals - after the veterans put the home team up by 14 points within three minutes.

"It was great to see all my fellow classmates play today," running back Dameon Pierce said after rushing for 77 yards and catch one touchdown. "The older guys really set the tone for us in the first two quarters and gave us a chance to go out there and today and see where we are. Everybody performed today."

"It was a big opportunity. Us young guys have some big shoes to fill," said defensive end Zach Carter. "These older guys have really pushed us since we've been here, and we need to pick up where we left off."

Mullen and his staff used this game to allow guys in the trenches like Chris Bleich, Noah Banks (who started), and Griffin McDowell an opportunity to experience how fast a live game can be.

On defense, Carter, linebackers James Houston and Ventrell Miller, and defensive backs Brian Edwards and Amari Burney all played meaningful minutes, allowing the coaches to see where exactly the team stands in their first year.

"The young guys have film now and are going to get to go learn that, 'OK, it's not quite as simple as I thought it was in how I've got to execute and how I've got to run the routes and what I need to do to become an every-down player and live up to what we expect," said Mullen.

There are plenty of expectations surrounding both Emory Jones and Jacob Copeland. Both freshmen arrived on campus as four-star recruits with plenty of hype surrounding their talents. On Saturday, both Jones and Copeland had their opportunities.

"I know his first play was covering a kickoff and he got lit up," said Mullen about Copeland's first game. "I love that. Welcome to college football. But I thought he did a good job. Again, now."

This was not Jones' first game, but this was the freshman quarterback's first game playing significant minutes - not mop-up duty or simply coming in for a package. After going up 42-0 with Feleipe Franks leading the offense, Mullen decided to make a chance under center in the second quarter.

"I was really pleased to get him in as early as we did and get him as many reps as we could because he is one play away from being in the game next week," said Mullen. "He’s got a little bit more experience on gameday, in there, running the show by himself, not just with a small package -- having to run the whole offense.”

"According to me, my dog ball," said Pierce about his fellow Peach State native. "Emory is a cool, calm, collected guy," said Pierce. "He's going to make plays. And sometimes when adversity hits, he handles it very well. That's one thing I admire about Emory. That's one thing I look up to Emory about. He handles adversity. He just goes out and plays like nothing happened."

Jones finished 12-of-16 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, while also rushing for 19 yards on seven carries.

He also showed off his arm strength once again as he threw a dime to Kyle Pitts, unfortunately the freshman tight end dropped it.

"Even when we were recruiting him, everybody looked at him, he was more of a pocket passer than a dual-threat guy, he just happens to be a great athlete," said Mullen about Jones' arm strength. "That first deep ball to Pitts, I mean he dropped a dime right in there. Threw a couple other good ones."

Everything did not go smoothly for the first year signal caller. In the first series of the second half, Jones mishandled a snap and fumbled it, turning it over just outside the red zone.

"With the new rule, the ability to get on the field and play a little bit here and there, it's perfect for someone like him," said Mullen. "He's got the experience to be the backup without potentially burning the redshirt here. He's got one more game to play in, possibly. We'll see. You never know how things are going to play out for the rest of the year for him."

This Idaho win will not be remembered for its stats or the ramifications on the season, but it will be remembered as just the beginning for a few of Mullen's athletes.

"I feel like this is just the beginning," said Carter.