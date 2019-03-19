GAINESVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a question ever since Dan Mullen arrived back in Gainesville. Who is going to wear the coveted number one jersey? No one did last season, but there was a bit of talk about that changing in year two. However, if you want it don’t ask the head coach.

“Here is what was explained to the team,” Dan Mullen said. “I am not addressing any jersey numbers until after spring and anybody that asks me about jersey numbers is certainly is going to be withheld from the jersey number discussion.”

Right now the last thing Mullen is concerned about is what number his players are wearing. He is concerned about installing his offense, developing his players and preparing for a season in the fall.

One guy was able to swindle his way into a number change though. Lamical Perine entered this spring sporting number two and not the 22 he has worn in his first three seasons, but Mullen says it was just good timing.

“I mean, everybody just wants this jersey number or that jersey number,” Mullen said. “I think Perine changed in the spring, he had to hit me up at the right day, at the right time.

“And being a senior and has done everything right, he was like, ‘hey can I get No.2?’ ‘I’m like you’re twice as good as No. 2 last year, you were 22.’ He was like, ‘I just like 2.’ He just hit me at the right time so I just said yes.

“But everybody else if they come to me, I just say after spring. When I’m not worried about spring ball or not worried about signing day or other things like that, I’ll consider jersey numbers.”

When it comes to the number one jersey though it’s a bit of a different conversation. One has a special place at Florida. There is a tradition that comes in wearing it because of what past players who wore it were able to do on the field.