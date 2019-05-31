The nation's 31st-ranked defensive tackle has stepped foot in Gainesville multiple times throughout the offseason, including for the recent Gator Grill Out.

Warren Brinson, a 6-foot-4, 301-pound rising senior hailing from powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, is a former Georgia commit who included Kirby Smart's Bulldogs in his final two as well.

One of UF's primary targets at defensive tackle just dished out his top two on social media, with the University of Florida making the final cut.

“It’s like every time you visit a campus you see something new going on, or you see more of something," Brinson recently told GatorsTerritory and others. "Every time I have been there, I have seen the locker room and things they are building there for the future.

“Today was more about building on the relationship and it was a really good time there. I got my mom to see it this time. Last time, it was just me. So I wanted her to see it and see different places.”

UF defensive line coach David Turner has made it a point to prioritize the three-star prospect by making contact on a weekly basis.

"They just tell me they want me to play across the line,” Brinson said of Turner’s message. “They said having a guy like me and Gervon are good to have because you can line us up anywhere and play us anywhere.

“We can create mismatches, and I feel like coach Turner being a good coach, he can get my game to the next level. He tells me that I bring that versatility and quickness off the line and I can play anywhere on the line."

Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and Penn State are some additional offers on the table for Brinson.

Brinson currently holds one FutureCast prediction on Rivals, which favors Dan Mullen and the Gators.

