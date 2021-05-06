Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! He has been a Florida resident a good portion of his life (living in Destin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now Fairhope AL), so he knows the Florida area very well. Andy is a franchise veteran, owning multiple franchises and businesses.

Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands! His services are 100% free, so what do you have to lose?

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net! Contact Andy anytime at andy@myperfectfranchise.netor call/text (404) 973-9901.

It's safe to say Desmond Ricks is pleased with his decision to kick off his prep career at powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Although it's never easy to step outside of your comfort zone and relocate to another state, especially at Ricks' age, the 2024 defensive back is witnessing growth on a weekly basis and certainly not regretting his decision.